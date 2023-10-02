Southampton are keeping tabs on a fellow forward in the Championship, but a reliable journalist has revealed that they aren’t the only club looking to secure his services.

What's the latest transfer news at Southampton?

At the St. Mary’s Stadium, Che Adams is facing an uncertain future having refused to admit whether he is considering signing the new three-year contract offered to him, whilst Carlos Alcaraz could also depart having been the subject of an approach from Premier League side Newcastle United over the summer.

On the south coast, there has even been some managerial news after it recently emerged that Sport Republic had attempted to appoint Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca for the position in the dugout before opting for Russell Martin, who is under pressure to start gaining some positive momentum, looking to build on a win over Leeds United with Tuesday night’s trip to Stoke City.

Back in August, The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported that the Saints had highlighted Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts as an ideal transfer target, though they failed in their attempt to bring him to the club having seen an offer turned down.

Whilst a deal for the right-winger failed to come to fruition, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season meaning that the new year will present Tony Mowbray’s side with their final opportunity to cash in should they not want to risk losing the 26-year-old for free, and it sounds like he’s got a big decision to make.

Are Southampton signing Patrick Roberts?

Taking to X, Darren Witcoop confirmed that Southampton remain interested in Roberts, who has been tabled a fresh deal by Sunderland. He wrote:

“Southampton among the Championship clubs closely watching Patrick Roberts’ contract situation with #Sunderland. Saints failed with a £4.5m bid on deadline day. Roberts, due to become a free agent next summer, has been offered a new Sunderland deal.”

How many goals has Patrick Roberts scored?

Since the start of his career, Roberts has posted 79 contributions (46 assists and 33 goals) in 256 appearances which has previously seen him hailed a “creative spark” by journalist Josh Bunting, and there’s no doubt that if he were to put pen to paper, he could be a fantastic addition for Southampton in 2024.

The Kingston Upon Thames-born talent, who is naturally left-footed, ranks in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates in the final third, but he can also play in many other roles.

Sponsored by Adidas, the attacker is a versatile operator having been deployed in a remarkable nine different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline, four roles in the midfield and at right-back.

Furthermore, Roberts shares the same agent, CAA Base Ltd, as Kyle Walker-Peters, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give chiefs a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal for their target in January.