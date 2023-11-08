Southampton could be set to lose one of their loanees for good, with a fresh report revealing that they have received an enquiry regarding his services.

Southampton's strikers options

The Championship side had Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara as their natural options at centre-forward before the summer transfer window opened, but that didn’t stop the hierarchy from wanting to bolster their ranks even further.

Following a lengthy battle, Russell Martin’s side secured the services of Sunderland’s former striker Ross Stewart before the deadline, meaning that the boss could get rid of any existing squad members that he knew he wasn’t going to use over his new signing.

One of those was Paul Onuachu, who put pen to paper on a season-long loan with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, and it’s fair to say that the 29-year-old has made an exceptional start to his temporary spell on the road at the Papara Park.

The Nigeria international has firmly established himself as Abdullah Avci’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.28 (WhoScored - Trabzonspor statistics), and this impressive form has caught the eye of another mystery club overseas.

Paul Onuachu attracting interest overseas

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor (via The Real EFL), Paul Onuachu is gaining attention from Turkey. Trabzonspor are "not currently exploring a permanent deal" for the attacker despite his positive start, but his displays have been taken note of by one other unnamed club in the same league.

The Southampton star's loan club had made contact to discover the price of a move but were made aware that another secret admirer had also made an enquiry, so it's likely that chiefs will want to sanction his sale next summer.

Whilst Onuachu has failed to get off the mark at Southampton, he’s got straight up and running for Trabzonspor with five contributions, four goals and one assist, to his name in seven appearances (Transfermarkt - Onuachu statistics ), form which has seen him hailed a “top finisher” by journalist Josh Bunting .

The Owerri native, who pockets £34k-per-week (Trabzonspor salaries), is also currently averaging 2.3 shots per league game (WhoScored - Onuachu statistics), highlighting his constant desire to hit the back of the net even if the end product isn’t always there.

Onuachu - Strengths Onuachu - Weaknesses Headed attempts Holding onto the ball Finishing Defensive contribution Aerial duels (Data via WhoScored)

Standing at 6 foot 7, the colossus is the ideal target man, recording 4.4 aerial wins per match in the Super Lig with his physical presence posing a real threat to the opposition’s defence, making him a handful to deal with.

Therefore, Southampton permanently selling him next summer could be somewhat of a mistake because he's proven what he's capable of achieving if given a consistent run of games, so he deserves to be handed the opportunity to showcase his talents upon his return.