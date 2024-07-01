An exciting Southampton transfer rumour has emerged, with a report claiming they are preparing to table a £20m bid for the services of a "wonderful" player this summer.

Southampton transfer news

Saints are getting ready for life back in the Premier League, with Russell Martin's side looking to avoid the same fate as last season's promoted sides, in terms of going straight back down to the Championship. New signings need to come in, with plenty being mooted of late.

Defender Charlie Taylor will reportedly complete a move to Southampton on July 1st, arriving there on a free transfer, which could be a shrewd piece of business. The 30-year-old has made 287 appearances in the Premier League and Championship combined, 161 of which have come in the former.

Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite has also been linked with a summer move to Saints, with none other than Barcelona and Liverpool legend Luis Suarez describing him as "great" in the past, highlighting the ability and experience that he possesses as a depth option up front.

Speaking of Liverpool, Reds defender Sepp van den Berg is also thought to be on Southampton's radar, as he looks to finally seal a permanent move away from Anfield after several loan spells. The 22-year-old is valued at £12.5m, and could be an exciting addition for Martin's men.

Southampton preparing £20m bid for "wonderful" ace

According to The Daily Record's Scott Burns, Southampton are preparing to table a £20m offer for Celtic attacking midfielder Matt O'Riley. The huge bid with "future add-ons included" could even "potentially take the deal past" the Hoops' record sale of £25m for Kieran Tierney and Jota.

O'Riley was a standout player for Celtic last season, playing a big role in their Scottish Premiership title triumph, proving to be a relentless source of end product. The Dane scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists in the league, possessing a wand-like left foot and being lauded by Brendan Rodgers.

"It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well."

Admittedly, there could be some trepidation about the money spent on O'Riley because the step up from Scotland to the Premier League is huge, but he has proven himself at international level as well, winning two caps for Denmark to date. At just 23 years of age, he will hope to significantly add to that tally in the coming years.

Matt O'Riley's 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats Total Appearances 37 Starts 37 Goals 18 Assists 13 Shots per game 2.9 Key passes per game 2.5 Tackles per game 1.7 Pass completion rate 83.5%

These are the calibre of signings that Southampton need to be making if they are to avoid a quick return to the Championship, and the Celtic man has the creativity and flair to become a hero at St Mary's, adding an extra dimension in attacking midfield areas.