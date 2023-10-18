Southampton could be set to lose one of their summer signings to injury for the forseeable future, and one journalist has reacted to the disappointing news he’s hearing from St. Mary’s.

Hull vs Southampton team news

In the Championship, Russell Martin already has Jack Stephens on the sidelines having been missing since August, but there has recently been some more encouraging news regarding the fitness of a fresh face who is yet to make his first appearance for the club.

According to Saints reporter Mark Wyatt, Ross Stewart could be set to make the bench for this weekend’s second-tier game vs Hull City at the MKM Stadium, but with one player likely to return to domestic action, another is unfortunately expected to take his place in the treatment room on the south coast.

Since putting pen to paper on a season-long loan over the summer, Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has started all six of the games he’s featured in, and he’s formed a solid defensive partnership with Jan Bednarek (WhoScored - Harwood-Bellis statistics), but there is a chance that he might be ruled out for an unknown period of time.

England’s youth international returned from representing his nation early last week after sustaining an injury, but with further assessment and any kind of comment yet to be released regarding the extent of the 21-year-old’s problem, it isn’t looking good.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones offered his verdict following the injury update on Taylor Harwood-Bellis and admitted that it will be a concern should he get sidelined at Southampton.

He said: "Yeah it would be [a blow]. He's played a significant role this season and obviously, of all of the things that have gone wrong for Southampton, at least they had the makings of a partnership that was showing real promise.

"You've got both ends of the equation there in terms of youth, experience, and hope, and then you've also got someone of such experience in Bednarek, so it's a real blow for Southampton if he's going to be out for a while.

"Obviously, they are getting back in and need to check him out thoroughly, and they won't take any risks on him. But from a Southampton perspective, they really will hope they can get him back in that team as soon as possible."

How tall is Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Standing at 6 foot 2, Harwood-Bellis has been a rock at the heart of Southampton’s backline since joining, where he’s been averaging 4.2 clearances and 2.8 aerial wins per game in the Championship, highlighting the real physical presence he provides.

The Stockport-born talent is also capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted 15 contributions, ten goals and five assists, since the start of his career, showing the threat he can pose when it comes to set pieces (Transfermarkt - Harwood-Bellis statistics).

Additionally, Harwood-Bellis knows what it takes to get out of the division having achieved promotion with Burnley last term, where his fighting spirit saw him hailed a “warrior” by journalist Josh Bunting, but this is another attribute that Martin could have to cope without.