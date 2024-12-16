The Southampton hierarchy admires an “unbelievable” young coach as their search to replace Russell Martin begins, according to a new report.

Southampton sack Russell Martin

It has been a struggle for the Saints since returning to the Premier League, as it is just one win from 16 league games and five points in total, which means they are already nine points adrift of safety with nearly half of the campaign played.

A 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, in which it was that score at halftime, was enough for the Southampton hierarchy, as they called time on Martin’s reign. The announcement didn’t come long after the game against Spurs, and the statement read: "Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

"However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the play-off final win in May."

The 38-year-old leaves St. Mary’s Stadium, having won 34 of his 73 matches in charge, but that wasn’t enough for him to keep his job, as the Saints now begin their search for his replacement, with under-21 manager Simon Rusk taking interim charge against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Southampton chiefs admire "unbelievable" coach to replace Martin

Martin took over at St. Mary’s Stadium in the summer of 2023, after the Saints had been relegated to the Championship, and while he secured promotion in style, that same style was disastrous in the top flight. Now, according to The Sun’s Jack Rosser, people behind the scenes at Southampton admire Danny Rohl of Sheffield Wednesday

The Premier League side are now looking for a new manager, and Rosser states that Rohl has admirers at Southampton, as the Premier League side look keen to appoint a foreign manager. The German, who has been described as "unbelievable" by Josh Windass, has been at Hillsborough since October 2023, and he’s galvanised the Owls into a team that is potentially battling for a top six spot after being in a relegation battle for most of last season.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record Games 63 Won 27 Drawn 11 Lost 25

This is Rohl’s first managerial job, as before this he was an assistant manager at Bayern Munich, the German national team and Southampton. The 35-year-old worked at the club under former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, so he is someone the Saints are already familiar with.