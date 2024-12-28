Instantly setting their sights on January reinforcements, Premier League strugglers Southampton are reportedly advancing in a move to sign a defensive reinforcement for new manager Ivan Juric.

Stepping foot inside the St Mary's technical area for the first time against West Ham United last time out, it was not the debut that Juric would have been hoping for, with his new side suffering a 1-0 defeat.

Now as many as nine points adrift of safety, the Saints and Juric have an impossible task on their hands to complete what would be one of the greatest escapes in Premier League history.

However, if they are to even attempt that escape, those at St Mary's must back their new manager as soon as the January transfer window swings open.

Names such as Evan Ferguson have been mentioned in what would finally hand Southampton a reliable goalscorer, but before improving their frontline, the Saints could look to tighten things up at the back.

According to Brazilian outlet Bolavip (via Sport Witness), Southampton are now advancing toward signing Vanderlan from Palmeiras in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian club reportedly value their left-back at just €9.3m (£8m) in what should be an affordable price for the Saints next month.

Given his ability to also play as a left-midfielder, Vanderlan could instantly slot into Juric's back-five system, which asks his full-backs to play more of a wing-back role to hand them greater attacking responsibility.

Meanwhile, at just 22 years old, Vanderlan could be a short-term and long-term solution on that front.

What he does not tick is the box for Premier League experience, and that's something that Southampton must add alongside the left-back if they are to have a fighting chance of survival.

"Pacey" Vanderlan suits Juric's system

If Juric sticks to the 3-4-2-1 system that he used against West Ham, Vanderlan should emerge to become the ideal target for the former Roma manager.

The left-back's arrival would also allow Kyle-Walker Peters to switch back his preferred role on the right-hand side to hand Southampton two options that provide a much-needed attacking threat on both flanks.

Vanderlan has already earned impressive praise from the likes of analyst Ben Mattinson, who described the defender as "pacey" and "impressive" back in April, perhaps foreshadowing a potential move to bigger and better things.

So whilst he does not have Premier League experience, Vanderlan remains one to watch as someone who could provide Juric with an ideal first signing. However, it must be said that he'd need to be the first of several January reinforcements.