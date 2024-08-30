Southampton are looking to add another Premier League outcast to their ranks on deadline day as they look to hand Russell Martin a side capable of survival in the top flight.

Southampton confirm Ramsdale arrival

Already busy on the last day of the transfer window, the Saints have confirmed the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal. The England international fell out of favour in north London last season and was always likely to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, and it is the south coast side who have struck.

They have agreed to pay an initial £18m for the shot-stopper, which could rise to £25m with add-ons included (only £1m is based on Premier League survival), and Ramsdale is set to become the new no.1 at St Mary's.

"I’m delighted. The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him. I’d never met the manager before but he made me feel about eight feet tall," the newest arrival in Southampton explained upon being announced.

“Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to this year, just getting back to what I do best and having a big smile on my face while doing it here.”

He has signed a four-year deal at Southampton and will be available to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon after being registered by the club in time. Now, the Saints are chasing another player shunned by their club.

Southampton in talks over loan move for Cornet

That comes as Sky Sports reveal that Southampton are pushing for a move to bring Maxwel Cornet to St Mary's, with Crystal Palace also hot on his tail.

The £65,000 a week forward has become surplus to requirements at the London Stadium and could now be free to leave before the transfer deadline. He played just 110 minutes of Premier League football last campaign and is yet to feature this time around, with his exit seemingly likely.

Any move would require West Ham to cover some of his wages, while the BBC report that a move would take the shape of an initial loan, with an option to buy included at the end.

Though shunned at West Ham, Cornet is a versatile squad player who is capable of playing at left-midfield in a back three as well as across the frontline.

Maxwel Cornet's games by position (Premier League) Position Games played Centre forward 12 Left-winger 10 Left midfield 8 Right winger 1

He was singled out by none other than Pep Guardiola for praise during his time at Lyon, with the Manchester City boss dubbing him "impressive".

"I was very impressed by the talent of Maxwel Corne. There is a lot of talent in France. I love to play in the Champions League because there is a very high quality everywhere in the players and coaches."

Should all go to plan, he may well have another chance to impress this season in Southampton colours.