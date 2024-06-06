After sealing promotion to the Premier League, Southampton have reportedly set their sights on a new forward for Russell Martin, with a La Liga ace now added to the list.

Southampton transfer news

Having defeated Leeds United at Wembley to seal play-off promotion, the Saints can set their transfer ambitions higher than they may have been prior to that Wembley trip, which has already seen a number of names linked.

Among those names, for example, has been Jack Clarke, who took the Championship by storm once again at Sunderland last season. Now reportedly ready to leave, it could be Southampton who benefit.

If last season is anything to go by too, promoted sides must get their spending right this summer. Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United all paid the price for summer windows to forget in the end, with all three heading straight back down to the Championship in ruthless fashion. Looking to avoid the same fate, Southampton have seemingly turned their attention towards La Liga.

According to Jack Rosser of The Sun, Southampton are now eyeing a move to sign Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal this summer. The Chile international spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United but has now returned to his La Liga parent club, before potentially heading for the exit door once more this summer.

Having got a glimpse of what the forward can do, the Premier League may get a season-long look at Brereton Diaz's quality if Southampton make their move. After failing to keep Sheffield United up, the former Blackburn Rovers man may feel he has unfinished business in the top flight. With Che Adams yet to sign a new deal at St Mary's too, despite reported new hope, Brereton Diaz could ease Southampton's striker concerns.

"Intelligent" Brereton Diaz can ease Adams blow

Whilst reports suggest that Southampton could yet keep hold of Adams, the Saints would be wise to prepare for the Scot's potential exit this summer, which is where Brereton Diaz could come in. A player with international and Premier League experience, Brereton Diaz, who earns a reported £35k-a-week, is also still just 25 years old and may finally rediscover his best form in a full season in England's top flight.

What's more, the Chile international has certainly impressed since switching nationalities, with former manager Eduardo Berizzo saying via The Lancashire Telegraph: “Brereton is very intelligent in his movement and found himself behind rival defenders several times. He was not given the goal, but he is a footballer with many qualities, he did a great performance despite the fact that his league in England stopped a long time ago."

With six Premier League goals in 14 games on loan at Sheffield United, it's clear that Brereton Diaz has the quality to step up to the Premier League on a permanent basis, potentially going a long way to helping Southampton keep hold of their rediscovered top-flight status.