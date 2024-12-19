The Southampton hierarchy have now identified a 3-4-3 specialist, as their search for Russell Martin’s replacement continues, according to a recent report.

Latest on Southampton’s manager search

The Saints have won just one game in the Premier League all season, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that a decision was made to relieve Martin of his duties, as his possession-based style of play didn’t have the same effect this season as it did in the Championship.

Southampton will be hoping they can get a new manager through the door as soon as possible, ideally before their game against Fulham on Sunday. There have already been a few names linked to the vacancy; Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl was the first manager to be mentioned as a candidate. The German is said to be under consideration, but his compensation fee may be too much for Saints to pay now.

Meanwhile, former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has been admired by Southampton for a while, and he is another option that is being considered by the Premier League side. The Saints are looking at the overseas free-agent market to replace Martin, and Hjulmand is a realistic option. Former Roma boss Ivan Juric has also been identified as a potential option, as they would rather hire a manager who is out of work than risk paying a substantial compensation fee.

Southampton are now eyeing a 3-4-3 specialist

As Southampton look at overseas manager targets, a new name has emerged on their radar, but surprisingly, he is someone who is currently in work. According to TBR Football, Southampton have placed Santa Clara manager Vasco Matos on their list of potential managers to replace Martin.

Matos, who likes to play a 3-4-3 formation, is currently in charge of Santa Clara, who are a Portuguese team in Liga Portugal. The 44-year-old joined the club in July 2023, and it was a first season to remember, as he guided the club to the Liga Portugal 2 title, and they are now sitting in fourth place in the top tier. Before joining Santa Clara, he was an assistant manager at Casa Pia for three years but has now made a name for himself as an impressive manager.

The job he has done in Portugal has not gone unnoticed, as this report states that Matos is now a “genuine” option for the Saints. The Portuguese has guided his side to nine wins from their opening 14 league games, five points adrift of third-place Benfica.

Vasco Matos' Santa Clara stats Games 57 Won 35 Drawn 10 Lost 12

Matos has made Santa Clara a team that is hard to beat, as last season they lost just three games, and they have only conceded 19 goals in 34 matches. His ability to make his teams defensively sound and make a limited squad overachieve appeals to Southampton, as they look to get off the bottom of the table. However, Matos is said to not be at the top of Southampton’s managerial wishlist, although it could still be one to watch.