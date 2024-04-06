Although much of their focus will be on promotion, which is likely going to have to be through the Championship play-offs, Southampton have reportedly begun work on summer incomings, which could see them land a bargain deal.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints are in an awkward position when it comes to the summer window, with automatic promotion unlikely and the play-offs always an unpredictable route. But they must still plan for the best-case scenario, which would see them make an instant return to the Premier League this season.

A place in the top-flight would undoubtedly up the quality in potential targets, with reports already linking the Saints with the likes of Karamoko Dembele, who has starred at Blackpool this season, and Juventus youngster Samuel Illing-Junior. Both of those deals would make an impact on Russell Martin's current side as well as in years to come, but the attraction of Premier League football may be key.

The flip side to that, of course, are the consequences if Southampton were to miss out on promotion, which would likely lead to a battle to keep hold of some of their star players. It would also stand in the way of one particular deal.

According to Record via Sport Witness, Southampton are following Vizela captain Samu ahead of a potential summer deal alongside Leeds United, with promotion an important part in the pitch needed to convince the midfielder. Out of contract at the end of the season, Samu will be available on a free deal and could provide Southampton with the ultimate bargain ahead of the next campaign.

It will be a tough battle against Leeds for the 27-year-old's signature, however, given that they're currently on course for automatic promotion compared to the Saints' likely battle to go up through the play-offs this season.

"Massive" Samu can add top-flight quality

The last thing that Southampton need if they do return to the Premier League this season is to head straight for relegation under Martin. And signing players such as Samu would go a long way in preventing that. The midfielder finally looks destined to leave Portugal, having spent his entire career in his home country, and take his biggest step yet into English football.

A move to St Mary's would also offer the midfielder the chance to form quite the partnership with Stuart Armstrong, who has been an important part of Martin's side this season.

League Stats 23/24 (via FBref) Samu Stuart Armstrong Progressive Carries 16 107 Progressive Passes 171 237 Tackles Won 31 19 Blocks 47 22

What's most interesting to note when the two players are compared is the balance they could provide each other. Samu has been statistically better off the ball and can provide that cover for Armstrong to push on and pull the strings with his work on the ball.

Zach Lowy will be among those pleased if Samu gets his move, having praised the midfielder in the past, dubbing him as a "massive" player for Vizela.