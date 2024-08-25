Southampton are believed to have an "agreement in place" to complete the signing of a 26-year-old this summer, according to a fresh update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Russell Martin's side experienced a disappointing afternoon at the office on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their first home game back in the Premier League. It means they have suffered back-to-back defeats to open up their 2024/25 account in the league, highlighting what a big job they have on their hands this season.

New signings have helped strengthen Southampton's squad, however, with a host of new faces arriving and both Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes joining permanently, but there is still time to make further additions before the summer transfer window closes next Friday.

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has emerged as a top target between the sticks, as Martin looks to relegate Alex McCarthy to being a backup option rather than a key starter. A deal appears to be close for the Dutchman, in what could be a significant piece of business.

Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett is also thought to be wanted by Southampton, providing the south coast outfit with more experience in that area of the pitch. Now, a big update has emerged regarding a potential incoming.

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Southampton are closing in on the signing of Bijlow this summer, with an agreement reached with the 26-year-old:

Romano has since added: "More on Justin Bijlow exclusive story. Southampton and Feyenoord have agreed on loan deal with buy option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions. It will be based on Bijlow's appearances."

This is great news for Saints supporters, with Bijlow someone who could come in as an upgrade on McCarthy, who while continuing to do a solid job, isn't as natural with the ball at his feet as other players in his position.

Alex McCarthy vs Justin Bijlow 23/24 domestic season [via Fbref] Justin Bijlow Alex McCarthy Appearances 17 5 Save % 65.9% 65.4% Passes per game 38.2 28.6 Pass completion % 87.4% 81.8%

The Feyenoord ace is used to a ball-playing style, having shone under new Liverpool manager Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season, starting 16 matches in the Eredivisie and 25 the year before that. He has won two league titles with his current club, spread six years apart in 2016/17 and 2022/23, not to mention two Dutch Cup triumphs, so he would bring a winning mentality to Southampton, too.

At 26, Bijlow is also still relatively young for a goalkeeper, and considering many can play well into their 30s in the modern game, there is no reason why he can't be a key presence for a decade at St Mary's Stadium, although remaining a top-flight outfit could be key to that.

The hope is that a deal is struck sooner rather than later, with the addition of a new 'keeper vital between now and the window slamming shut next week, hopefully helping turn their fortunes around in the Premier League.