As Southampton prepare for life back in the Premier League, the Saints are also looking towards the future as they throw their hat into the ring to sign a sought-after young talent.

Southampton assemble side ready for topflight return

Whilst the Saints are a side always on the lookout for the next young star, Russell Martin is also building a squad that he hopes can stave off relegation next season.

Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid has been linked with a move to the South Coast with the Jamaica international set to reject a new deal at his current club. Decordova-Reid is a versatile player that can operate on the right-hand side as well as in attacking and central midfield.

Joining the Fulham man on the Saints' wishlist is Danny Ings. The current West Ham player has plenty of history with Southampton having played 100 games for the Saints, scoring 46 goals in the process. With former player Adam Lallana returning to the club earlier this month, Southampton could once again be looking at their alumnus for new signings.

nother name Martin is desperate to bring back to St Mary's is Flynn Downes. The midfielder spent last season on loan with Southampton and the Saints' boss is reportedly eager to get a deal done before pre-season begins next month.

Whilst one eye in the Saints' recruitment department remains fixed on getting in Premier League-ready players, some of the attention is eyeing up the next generation of talents as they hold talks for an England youth international.

Saints hold discussions for young striker

As first reported on The Secret Scout X account, Southampton are just one of a number of clubs who have held talks over a move for 18-year-old striker Ajay Matthews.

Matthews is currently on the books at Middlesbrough but will be departing The Riverside at the end of the season. Whilst the account lists the Saints as one of the interested parties, they will face competition from Celtic, Rangers, Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Newcastle United for Matthews' signature.

The report states that the teenager has 16 goals in 17 starts this season for Boro's youth team last season, perhaps suggesting why a queue has formed for his services. Matthews also managed to break into the first team at Middlesbrough this season appearing off the bench in the latter stages of games against Leeds United and Cardiff City back in April.

The striker also made his debut in England's youth set up towards the back end of last season. Matthews made three appearances for the Three Lions' under 17s, grabbing an assist in a 4-2 victory over Northern Ireland in May.

Despite having yet to make an impact on the professional stage, there is no doubt that Matthews could be one to watch for the future. With Southampton's record of developing young talent well known, St Mary's could be viewed as one of the best environments for the 18-year-old to grow and hopefully soon get his first senior start in the Premier League.