Southampton could be set to add another new face to their ranks this summer as they are reportedly in talks to sign a Dutch international ace.

Saints loe Premier League opener

Russell Martin's side fell to a 1-0 opening day defeat against Newcastle United on their return to the Premier League, with a goal from Joelinton proving to be the difference between the sides.

Their defeat came in spite of the fact that they played an hour of the match against 10-man opposition, with Fabian Schar having been shown a red card for a coming together with Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The goal came from a Southampton mistake rather than a piece of brilliance from the Magpies though, with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy giving the ball away close to his own goal and seeing it fly past him moments later. After the game, Martin defended his shot-stopper, who is deputising for the injured Gavin Bazunu.

"It doesn't bother me - Al will be fine. The problem is the few minutes before that and the throw-in shouldn't even end up back at him. He made one mistake, and we've been punished - but it's not just him. It's on me for asking him to play that way, and it's on the players for going back to him in the first place."

Now though, they could be set to land a potential upgrade.

Southampton in talks with Dutch goalkeeper

That comes as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals that the Saints are in talks with Feyenoord over a potential move to sign goalkeeper Justin Bijlow this summer.

The 26-year-old, who has eight caps for the Netherlands and was part of their EURO 2024 squad, has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in recent transfer windows, but both clubs appear to have since looked elsewhere.

And it is now a move to the south coast outfit that seems most likely, with Romano explaining that the goalkeeper is keen on the move to the Premier League and that he is high on Southampton's list of potential additions.

Currently earning £48,000-a-week in the Netherlands, Bijlow's arrival on a similar wage could make him one of the club's highest earners, but the 6ft 2 shot stopper certainly brings an ability to play out with his feet.

Alex McCarthy vs Justin Bijlow 23/24 domestic season [via Fbref] Justin Bijlow Alex McCarthy Appearances 17 5 Save % 65.9% 65.4% Passes per game 38.2 28.6 Pass completion % 87.4% 81.8%

Part of Arne Slot's title-winning side, Bijlow made more passes than McCarthy on average in 2023/24 and is perfectly comfortable playing with a high line and press, ranking in the top 1% of all goalkeepers for defensive actions outside the penalty area, while he also ranks in the top percentile for crosses stopped, claiming 13% of all balls into the box compared to a paltry 4.1% from McCarthy.

Should he arrive at St Mary's before the transfer window slams shut, he may quickly become one of the most important players in Martin's side.