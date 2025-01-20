Southampton are now in talks to sign a new midfielder for Ivan Juric, according to a fresh report, as they look to pull off a miraculous escape from relegation in the second half of the Premier League season.

Southampton on course for Championship return

Having beaten Leeds United to the final spot in the Premier League last season, Southampton are on course for an instant return to the Championship.

The sacking of Russell Martin and subsequent arrival of Ivan Juric has seen their performances improve, but their results remain as concerning as they have been all season. A 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest was their 18th of the season, while they have won just once.

To put their plight into stark reality, they have scored the fewest and conceded the most in the top flight this season, and in order to reach the generally accepted 36 point mark to be considered for safety they will need to win 10 of their final 16 games.

Southampton's next five Premier League games Newcastle United (Home) Ipswich Town (Away) Bournemouth (Home) Brighton (Home) Chelsea (Away)

As a result, January additions are needed both now but also with one eye firmly on next season's Championship campaign, which seems the overwhelmingly likely outcome come the end of the campaign.

To that end, the Saints have agreed a deal to sign Albert Gronbaek from Ligue 1 side Rennes on an initial loan deal which includes an option to buy for €15 million at the end of the campaign. The Dane only arrived at Rennes in the summer but is set for a swift exit after handing in a transfer request at the French side.

Now, he could be joined by one of his teammates on the south coast as Juric looks to find affordable quality to bolster his squad.

Southampton in talks over "monster" midfielder

That comes as French outlet L'Equipe report that Southampton remain in talks to sign Gronbaek's teammate Glen Kamara from Rennes this winter as they look to add more muscle to their midfield.

The Finland international midfielder only moved to Rennes in the summer, leaving Leeds United after Southampton's play-off final win over the Yorkshire side, but has struggled to impose himself on Jorge Sampaoli's side and has been frozen out of the squad since a shock cup loss to ESTAC Troyes.

It is reported that "Rennes want a straightforward transfer for the player as they are about to hit their limit on loans", and though no fee is mentioned it is unlikely to be much less than the €10m which they signed him for merely months ago.

Kamara still has three and a half years left to run on his £30,000 a week deal in France, but now seems almost certain to cut that short this winter amid interest from across Europe in his services.

The Boot Room report that the Saints feature strongly, with the south coast side remaining in talks over Kamara after agreeing a deal for Gronbaek.

Though he has struggled in France, legendary midfielder Steven Gerrard labeled the 29-year-old " a monster in the middle of the park" during his time working with Kamara at Rangers, and the midfielder has plenty of experience in the Championship too should Southampton find themselves there next season. Could it be some smart business for the Saints?