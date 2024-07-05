Looking to welcome their sixth arrival of the summer transfer window, Southampton are now reportedly initiating attempts to beat a Serie A club to the signature of a defensive reinforcement for Russell Martin.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints have already enjoyed a busy window ahead of their return to the Premier League, having signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Adam Lallana, Rento Takaoka and most recently, Ronnie Edwards in an attempt to build a squad capable of avoiding relegation at the first time of asking since their Championship promotion.

Southampton's most recent signing, Edwards, told the club's official website: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s a massive club and I can’t wait to get started.

"Obviously from what happened last year they had an unbelievable season. The manager seems like he’s got a great bunch of lads and they’ve got a real togetherness, and the style of play Southampton plays suits me the best. I’m excited to get going. It’s a dream come true for anyone, so I’ve got to be excited and obviously looking forward to it.”

He may not be the last name through the door this summer, however. According to TuttoSport via Sport Witness, Southampton are now initiating attempts to sign Welington from Sao Paulo this summer as they look to beat Torino in the race for the left-back's signature.

Valued at a reported €6m or €7m (£5m or £6m) by Sau Paulo, Southampton will need to act fast if they want to secure a deal, given that Torino have already reportedly submitted a €3.5m (£3m) bid.

Welinton would complete left-back depth

Having just signed Charlie Taylor, who is likely to become Southampton's starting left-back next season, Welington can now arrive to complete the depth of the role for Martin. Still just 23 years old too, it would be wrong to write off the Brazilian's chances of making the starting spot his own ahead of Taylor and Ryan Manning if he completes a move to St Mary's this summer.

Before anything, of course, Southampton must decide whether they deem his reported £6m price tag as one worth pursuing, especially with Taylor through the door. Welington would hand Martin depth, but with Manning and Taylor to call on already, questions must be asked whether Southampton's funds would be better spent elsewhere ahead of next season.

What's more, given Martin's praise upon Taylor's arrival, he may be happy with the left-back options that he now has. The Southampton boss told the club's official website: "Charlie brings a wealth of Premier League experience to the side which will be vital for us.

“He’s a great character who will fit into what we’re building here. Technically he’s a gifted passer of the ball and has versatility. I’m delighted we’ve brought him in. It’s going to take everyone again next season, so it’s important we have competition for places across the board.”

As the Saints reportedly initiate attempts to sign Welington, however, Martin could start next season with more competition than ever down his left-hand side.