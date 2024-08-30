Southampton are now thought to be on the verge of completing another late signing on deadline day, according to an encouraging update from Sky Sports.

Southampton win race for Noel Buck

Saints still just about have time to complete some last-gasp business in the summer transfer window, with New England Revolution teenager Noel Buck one reported target for them before the cutoff on Friday night. The 19-year-old would be considered one for the future for Russell Martin, but also a good squad player who can add depth straight away, in order to give his side the best possible chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League straight back down to the Championship.

The biggest news for Southampton on deadline day has been the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal, however, with the Englishman completing a £25m move to St Mary's Stadium. It has been made clear that he is second-choice to David Raya at the Emirates, so he is no doubt excited to be a regular starter again, while Martin will no doubt be delighted to bring in an established international player.

Saints have also been pushing to complete the signing of Maxwel Cornet from West Ham and now a significant update has emerged regarding the situation.

Southampton on the verge of signing £65k-a-week ace

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth Cornet is now set to undergo a medical at Southampton, as he closes in on a loan move to St Mary's: "Maxwel Cornet is understood to be travelling to Southampton for a medical. They are pushing to sign him on a season-long loan from West Ham."

Cornet could be a brilliant temporary signing for Southampton, even though his time as a West Ham player has ultimately been a little underwhelming. Only one goal has come his way in 37 appearances for the Hammers - he has at least registered six assists, though - and he could be jumping at the opportunity to be a more important player for Saints.

Still only 27 years of age, the £65,000-a-week Ivory Coast international has scored six times for his country, while none other than Pep Guardiola once admitted that he was "very impressed" with him as a player, having come up against him for Lyon in a Champions League clash with his Manchester City side.

As mentioned, depth is so important for Southampton, especially as legs and minds tire as the season goes on, and Cornet could add so much quality in wide attacking areas, usually preferring to take up a left-sided role.

That being said, the Ivorian is also adept at playing on the right and in a central attacking berth, while he can even play at left-back too, showing the options he can provide Martin with. It feels like a no-brainer of a signing, and his loan switch could even be made permanent next summer if he shines for Saints.