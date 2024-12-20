As the January transfer window approaches, Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign a striker worth as much as £100m for incoming new manager Ivan Juric.

Southampton transfer news

A 5-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur - in which the Saints conceded four first-half goals - proved to be the final straw in Russell Martin's Southampton reign. Bottom of the Premier League and as many as nine points adrift of safety, Southampton are in a perilous position and simply must hope that pending new manager Juric can pull off what would be the greatest of escapes.

Convincing the manager to depart AS Roma just three months after he arrived to replace Daniele De Rossi, Southampton have reached a verbal agreement with Juric, who is now working on exit terms to leave the Italian club according to Fabrizio Romano.

Seemingly deciding against chasing the signature of Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, those at St Mary's will hope to get their deal to welcome Juric over the line before instantly backing their new manager in January.

According to GiveMeSport, Southampton have now joined the race to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2025. The young striker has struggled to break into Fabian Hurzeler's side and could now leave Seagulls on loan amid interest from West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester United and now Southampton.

If the Saints are to pursue his signature in 2025, however, then they'll likely be in position to land a loan deal and loan deal only, given that Brighton reportedly value their striker at a staggering £100m.

"Amazing" Ferguson would be a major coup

Even just on loan, if Southampton managed to win a hectic race to secure Ferguson's signature until the end of the season then it will be one the most impressive coups of the winter window.

Juric's pending new side are sat rock bottom and no side have managed to score less goals than the 11 that they've managed in 16 games. For a player of Ferguson's quality to arrive, Southampton may need to put together quite the pitch.

The Irishman, although enduring recent struggles, has been the subject of much praise since breaking through the Brighton ranks, with former teammate Alexis Mac Allister telling reporters via BBC Sport after a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in 2023: "Evan is an amazing player. He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality. We are really happy for him, we know how important he is."

Of course, whilst they may be struggling, what Southampton can offer Ferguson is the chance to be a Premier League starter week in, week out in what may well give the Brighton striker plenty to ponder ahead of 2025.