Hoping to add to the Premier League experience that they've already brought to Russell Martin's side this summer, Southampton are now reportedly eyeing a midfielder who's expected to leave his current club.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints have already, of course, added a Premier League veteran in the form of Adam Lallana, who returned to his boyhood club in quite the full circle moment. Since then, Flynn Downes, Ben Brereton Diaz and others have followed through the St Mary's door to hand Martin a major boost ahead of his maiden campaign in England's top flight.

With their opening day clash against Newcastle United just nine days away now, the Saints are seemingly yet to conclude their summer business, having been linked to the likes of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from KAA Gent and Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte in recent days.

A deal that may be more likely is one for a midfield reinforcement. According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Southampton are eyeing a move to sign Oliver Skipp, who is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from all three newly-promoted clubs, giving those at St Mary's an early chance to get one over on their rivals.

Earning a reported £40,000-a-week, Skipp would instantly become one of the highest-earners at Southampton, below just Joe Aribo, Adam Armstrong, Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens, whilst sitting alongside Carlos Alcaraz. So, it's a deal that the Saints will have to be convinced about making, that's for sure.

Skipp arguably represents the ideal signing, however. He still has plenty of potential to unlock at 23 years old, but already has more than enough Premier League experience to play an important role under Russell Martin.

"Great" Skipp can partner Downes

Hoping to find the formula for Premier League survival, Martin could welcome Skipp to work alongside Downes at the heart of his Southampton side, allowing the latter to pull the strings more going forward. The defensive work of the Spurs midfielder would provide a crucial platform for the likes of Lallana and Armstrong to thrive in the final third.

League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Oliver Skipp Flynn Downes Progressive Carries 1.01 1.70 Progressive Passes 4.68 4.31 Tackles Won 1.52 1.38 Ball Recoveries 4.56 5.76 Minutes 707 2,550

With just 707 minutes played in the Premier League last season, there's no doubt that Skipp needs a move away from Spurs this summer. He simply cannot afford another campaign watching on from the sidelines.

He will hope that a move away results in the realisation of the potential that Antonio Conte once spotted, telling the Evening Standard during his time in North London: "This player is a very young. He has really a lot of space for improvement. He played with great intensity, great passion, with heart, with soul. I think it was important because, for me, he doesn’t care if he’s only 21-years-old, who deserves to play,”