As Southampton look to secure promotion at the first time of asking in the Championship, their focus has reportedly shifted towards a player who knows all about the play-offs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Southampton transfer news

Much of Southampton's summer transfer business could rely on whether they earn promotion or suffer the heartbreak of the play-offs this season, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from already starting up. The Saints have already been linked with moves to sign Karamoko Dembele and Vizela captain Samu in two deals which would boost Russell Martin's squad.

The focus hasn't just been on incomings, however, with Armel Bella-Kotchap recently linked with a permanent move away to Galatasaray after a frustrating loan spell at PSV Eindhoven. The central defender's St Mary's future likely relies on Premier League football.

In truth, with promotion still hanging in the balance, Southampton would also be wise to think about what their squad might look like if they were forced into a second consecutive season in the Championship. They would be smart to centre their focus around players who would not only star in England's second tier but also the top-flight, which is where Kemar Roofe could come in.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Southampton now want to sign Roofe in what would be a free deal due to his free agent status at the end of his current Rangers contract this summer. Those at St Mary's reportedly consider him one of the best free agents available and will attempt to fend off interest from Fulham, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers in pursuit of his signature.

The veteran forward knows exactly where the back of the net is in the Championship, having previously starred for Leeds United, where he reached the play-offs in the 2018/19 campaign. Now, at 31-years-old, he could be on his way back to English football.

"Important" Roofe would add key experience for Southampton

As impressive as Southampton have been at times this season, they've lacked the experience needed to gain the consistency in pursuit of the automatic promotion places and have been forced to settle for a likely place in the play-offs instead. A player of Roofe's calibre could solve that problem this summer, however, in a true bargain deal.

Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst didn't hold back when praising the forward during his time at the club, saying via FourFourTwo: "Kemar is very important. In the last months, he has struggled a little bit with some injuries but he is still working hard on the training ground to be ready.

“I gave him a compliment in the locker room because it is not easy, especially for the players who haven’t played a lot in recent weeks, to keep training hard and wait for your chance."

With 29 goals and 11 assists in 110 appearances for Leeds in the Championship, Roofe's goalscoring ability in the second tier has already been on show in the past and it is now Southampton who could benefit next season.