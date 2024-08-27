Southampton are yet to open their account in the Premier League this season, firing a second blank on the spin back on home turf versus Nottingham Forest, after losing on the opening day at Newcastle United.

Consequently, a second loss is now next to their name in the early top-flight standings, as a Morgan Gibbs-White goal was enough for Forest to pick up a slim 1-0 win at a despondent St. Mary's.

Russell Martin will be pondering what signings to make between now and deadline day at the end of the week, therefore, as a new South American striker begins to be linked with a switch to the South Coast.

Southampton's search for a striker

As per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have allegedly bid for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, with Carlos Alcaraz also rumoured to be joining Flamengo out in Brazil.

The money from that rumoured deal would allow the Saints to go in for Alberto, who has previously been looked at by a whole host of Premier League admirers in the past, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

This would see Southampton add another top talent to their roster from abroad, albeit with Justin Bijlow no longer expected to join from Feyenoord, with the deal now off following a medical.

With Adam Armstrong notably struggling last time out at St. Marys, Alberto could be purchased to be a fresh and potent attacking partner next to fellow new face Ben Brereton Diaz, as South America potentially takes over the striker positions at the newly promoted outfit.

What Alberto can offer Southampton

With only four goals next to his name from 70 Premier League career games to date, Armstrong's concrete spot in Martin's starting XI could be under threat, if Alberto was to walk into the building before the close of the month.

The former Newcastle United man would only manage one meagre shot on the Forest goal during the 1-0 defeat, with Alberto also proving across his varied career to date, that he can explode into life suddenly with a strike from nowhere.

Alberto's goalscoring record by club Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Corinthians 129 43 14 Internacional 85 31 5 Santos 24 3 1 Zenit Saint Petersburg 15 6 4 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the "dangerous" 23-year-old's career numbers - as he has been described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - Alberto could well take to the pressures of the Premier League with ease, with ten goal contributions from 15 games managed during a short stint away from his native Brazil with Zenit.

Moreover, the 6 foot forward has been a reliable source of goals wherever he's been - minus when he was still finding his feet with Santos right at the start of his professional playing days - with 17 strikes managed from 38 games so far in 2024.

He could well link up with his new Chilean teammate and form a devastating attacking duo going forward, therefore, with Brereton Diaz trying his best last season for Sheffield United, even when things were doomed at the foot of the Premier League.

The new Saints number 17 would bag an impressive six goals from 14 top-flight clashes, with the 25-year-old hopeful he can break his duck for his new club in important games to come, as Martin's side now face their own battle against the dreaded drop-zone.

Alberto might not instantly displace Armstrong, however, considering the Southampton number nine did score the vital strike that saw his South Coast employers narrowly overcome Leeds United in the Championship play-off final, but healthy competition won't be refused, especially with Sekou Mara departing for Strasbourg recently leaving gaps up top.

It's still early days into the Premier League campaign obviously, but with Alberto joining the ranks, Southampton could finally score their first goal of the new season, with a trip to Brentford next up in league action.