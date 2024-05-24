Southampton are already thought to be preparing an offer to sign a £20m midfielder for Russell Martin this summer.

Championship playoff final - Southampton vs Leeds

The Saints take on Leeds United at Wembley Stadium this Sunday in the Championship playoff final, with the winner earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, joining Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Martin’s side come into the playoff final after a 3-1 aggregate win over West Brom in the semi-final, whereas Leeds beat Norwich City 4-0 across the two legs.

During the 46-game Championship season, Leeds finished higher in the table, however, Southampton managed to defeat the Whites twice, winning 3-1 at St Mary’s in September and 2-1 at Elland Road on the final day.

It promises to be a nervy afternoon for everyone associated with both clubs and whoever comes out on top looks set to make their move for a “special player”.

Southampton planning James McAtee transfer bid

According to sources close to GiveMeSport, Southampton and Leeds are both planning offers to sign James McAtee from Manchester City this summer. Whoever wins at Wembley this weekend will be in a better position to seal a deal, with McAtee having huge admirers on the south coast and in Yorkshire.

It is added that Man City are willing to cash in on the 21-year-old this summer as he enters the final two years of his Etihad Stadium contract, and an offer in the region of £20m looks set to be enough to secure his services.

McAtee spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Sheffield United but couldn’t help the Blades avoid relegation. The central, attacking or right midfielder made 31 appearances in the top flight, contributing to six goals.

It does feel as if now is the time for McAtee to find a new permanent home, with a long-term future with City appearing to be in doubt. He has come in for praise from Pep Guardiola in the past though after City turned down a loan spell in 2022.

"Maybe it happened because he's a special player. These players when we don't have incredible depth, we cannot forget he's just 19, training every day is so important for him."

Meanwhile, former Blades striker Carl Asaba compared McAtee to Arsenal star Martin Odegaard late last year, saying:

“He’s a bonus player in that he plays midfield and you have an extra number in there but then he can just attack. He’s like Odegaard. You play him in midfield so he’s defending for you, he’s another body for them to try and navigate away from but he likes the ball 30 yards out because he can go past you like you’re not there.”

A move to St Mary’s or Elland Road could be one to watch, and Martin will be hoping it is his side who are in a stronger position come Sunday evening.