Southampton are planning to make a move for a "very important" Premier League player in the summer transfer window, viewing him as ideal for Russell Martin's style of play.

Southampton transfer news

Saints are edging closer towards their first game back in the top flight, with a trip to Newcastle United coming their way on August 17th. New signings are needed in order for Martin's side to avoid a quickfire return to the Championship, however, and plenty of reports suggest that fresh faces will come in.

Sao Paulo left-back Welington has been linked with a summer move to Southampton, as they look to pip Serie A side Torino to his signature in the process. The Italian outfit are already believed to have submitted a bid, though.

Saints have also reportedly stepped up their interest in Manchester City striker Liam Delap, who scored eight goals in the Championship on loan at Hull City last season. The 21-year-old is unlikely to have a long-term future at the Etihad, given the amount of quality ahead of him in the pecking order, and a move to St Mary's could be ideal.

Bournemouth defender Max Aarons is also thought to be on Southampton's radar, with Martin seeing him as a potentially ideal replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, should the star right-back move on to pastures new this summer. The 24-year-old was limited to only 13 starts in the Premier League in 2023/24, and could therefore like the idea of being a regular elsewhere.

Southampton want "very important" Premier League ace

According to a fresh claim from TEAMtalk, Southampton are planning a move for Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele, seeing him as an upgrade on current Saints stopper Alex McCarthy.

With Gavin Bazunu injured until 2025, a new stopper needs to come in, and the £20,000-a-week Seagulls ace is considered a great option who "perfectly fits the criteria for the type of keeper Martin is looking for", due to being "comfortable with the ball at his feet".

Steele looks like a brilliant target for Southampton this summer, with McCarthy arguably not at the level required to be relied on every week in the Premier League, despite some strong showings last season.

The 33-year-old Brighton man possesses so much experience at this stage in his career, with 33 appearances to his name in the top flight, 17 of which were starts at the Amex Stadium in 2023/24.

Former Seagulls manager Robert De Zerbi recognised the Englishman's importance to the cause last term, saying: "He’s very important on the pitch and off the pitch. I think he deserved a new contract because he’s playing very well. Last season [he] was one of the secrets to reach the target and this season he is playing very well."

Jason Steele's key career stats Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Middlesbrough 142 193 33 Blackburn 120 150 28 Brighton 53 79 17 Sunderland 18 31 3 Northampton 13 10 4

The fact that Steele's ability to play out from the back appeals to Martin is vital, ensuring he has a 'keeper who is adept at suiting his style of football, and he could be a really astute signing. Being promised regular starts could sway his thinking, too, rather than batting with Bart Verbruggen for minutes at the Amex.