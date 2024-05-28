Southampton are eyeing an audacious move for a "brilliant" Premier League winner in the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Mike McGrath.

Southampton plans begin after promotion

Saints enjoyed a glorious day at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, winning 1-0 against Leeds United to book their place back in the Premier League. Adam Armstrong's goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in the Championship playoff final, as Russell Martin took his team back into the promised land at the expense of his old boss.

It now means that Southampton can focus on bringing in higher-profile players in the summer transfer window, such is the luxury of playing in the top flight compared to the second tier of English football. Some links have already emerged regarding new signings, ahead of what could be such an exciting few months.

Manchester City youngster James McAtee is seen as an option for Saints this summer, with the winner out of themselves and Leeds thought to be in a strong position to snap him up. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a good spell on loan at Sheffield United, but he may feel that now is the right time to seal a permanent move away from City.

St. Pauli winger Elias Saad is also thought to be a strong target before the 2024/25 season gets underway, having scored seven goals in the 2. Bundesliga this season. There is hope that Flynn Downes could arrive permanently from West Ham, too, following an influential loan spell at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton eyeing move for "brilliant" former star

According to an update from The Telegraph's McGrath, Southampton are keen on bringing Adam Lallana back to the club this summer, in what could be an audacious swoop:

"Southampton are in talks with Adam Lallana over a stunning return to the club following Premier League promotion and becoming their first arrival of the summer."

This would be such a popular signing with many Southampton fans, considering what a fantastic player Lallana grew into during a memorable first spell with the south coast club. He made 265 appearances in total, helping them get back into the Premier League, prior to a hugely successful spell at Liverpool that saw him win both the Premier League and Champions League, among other trophies.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on him during his spell at Anfield: "I knew him from Southampton and I thought [he was] a really good player. To be honest, I didn't see too much from when he played for Liverpool but I knew from Southampton he was a brilliant player and all this stuff, so I was really looking forward to [meeting him]."

Lallana returning to Southampton feels like the perfect end to a great career, but Saints would be signing him because he still has something to offer, not just for nostalgic reasons. The £90,000-a-week midfielder made 25 appearances in the top flight for Brighton last season, and the fact that he is now available on a free transfer from the Seagulls makes it such an appealing move.

At 36, the 34-cap England international isn't the force he once was, but his experience and quality could be huge as a squad player for Martin for a year or two.