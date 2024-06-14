Southampton are plotting a move for an "outstanding" £9,000-a-week international during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Southampton transfer news

Saints are preparing for life back in the Premier League and Russell Martin will be well aware that significant reinforcements are needed in his squad. All three promoted clubs returned to the Championship in 2023/24, highlighting the huge step up in quality in the top flight.

Ryan Fraser proved to be a good loan signing from Newcastle United, and now a permanent switch to St Mary's looks to be on the cards. The Scot scored six goals in the Championship this season, also netting twice in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Union de Santa Fe teenager Jeronimo Domina has been linked with a summer move to Southampton, with a bid made for the "talented" youngster, and Ben Brereton Diaz is also a rumoured target, too. The 25-year-old scored six times in 14 Premier League matches for Sheffield United in 2023/24, showing that he can be a force in a team battling near the bottom.

Jack Clarke is another player who could potentially move to Southampton in the coming months, with former Saints player Carlton Palmer talking up a move for the Sunderland ace recently: "I think it's almost certain to happen. Harte has repeatedly said that the choice would be there for him to move on. I think there will be a lot of interest. Clarke's been a consistent performer for Sunderland, and now it's time for him to move on and see if he can take it up to that next level in playing in the Premier League."

Southampton want "outstanding" player

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Southampton are among the clubs interested in signing Joe Rodon this summer, with Ipswich Town also mentioned as possible suitors:

"Rodon has attracted attention from elsewhere and two of the teams who went up ahead of Leeds - Southampton and Ipswich, are both understood to be considering moves of their own for the 44-times capped Wales international."

Rodon could represent a fantastic option for Southampton ahead of next season, having impressed so much for Leeds on loan from Tottenham. In fact, the 44-cap Wales international won more aerial duels per game (2.9) than Taylor Harwood-Bellis (1.9) in 2023/24, and more than any Saints player for that matter. His tally of 4.4 clearances per match was also superior to the latter's 3.3.

Former Ipswich striker Alex Mathie was full of praise for the 26-year-old earlier in the campaign, saying he has what it takes to be a success in the Premier League: "It’s not been Ipswich’s day today. Joe Rodon has been outstanding at the back [for Leeds]. He looks like a Premier League defender."

Joe Rodon's Championship stats in 2023/24 Total Appearances 46 Starts 45 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clearances per game 4.4 Aerial duel wins per game 2.9 Tackles and interceptions per game 1.2

Signing the £9,000-a-week Rodon feels like a no-brainer for Southampton, given his age and proven international pedigree, and a move to another top-flight club would surely appeal to him, especially with his chances at Spurs appearing to be limited.