Southampton striker Che Adams will "almost definitely" leave the club during the summer transfer window, with Nottingham Forest claimed to "come to the table", according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

When is Adams out of contract at Southampton?

It has been a miserable season for Saints, who looked relegation-threatened throughout the campaign and eventually gave themselves far too much to do. Both performances and results weren't good enough, and they ended up finishing bottom of the Premier League.

This relegation to the Championship is highly likely to lead to an exodus of top players, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia expected to move on. Another one is almost certain to find a new club is Adams, with the £52,000-a-week striker scoring five league goals in 2022/23, and struggling to hit previous heights because of the struggles going on around him.

The Scot's current contract expires at the end of next season, meaning Southampton will only realistically be able to receive a transfer fee this summer.

Will Adams leave Saints this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Crook said that Adams will leave Saints during the summer window, unless there is a huge change of heart:

"He has only got a year left on his contract, so I think he'll almost definitely go. I think Forest will come to the table and even someone like Bournemouth could come in as they are looking for a player to relieve the scoring burden on Solanke. "I think they will be quite attracted to him because he will probably be available for a relatively small fee with only a year left on his contract."

It is no surprise that Adams will leave Southampton in the summer, with the 26-year-old too good a footballer these days to be plying his trade in the Championship. He is now a 23-cap and six-goal Scotland international, not to mention someone who Ally McCoist has described as "terrific" in the past.

The fact that he is soon to be out of contract also means that it is beneficial for Saint to move him on in the next few months, ensuring they receive a healthy amount of money for his services, which can then go towards new signings, as the south coast look for a quickfire return to the Premier League next season.

Adams is unlikely to be without suitors, given his performances in recent season, and if a bidding war takes place, that could be even more ideal.