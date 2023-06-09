Southampton are set to rival Premier League sides Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace for the signature of former Chelsea youth player Derrick Abu, according to reports from allnigeriasoccer.

Who is Derrick Abu?

Abu joined Chelsea in 2012 and went straight into the club's U11 setup.

The Nigerian gem progressed through the youth sides and at 16 years old the player made his debut for the Chelsea under-18's in 2020, and became a regular fixture in the following season, featuring in central defense, right wing-back, and left wing-back throughout the campaign.

The German-born defender made the jump to the Blues U21 side last season, however, he only made eight appearances before going on trial with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, where he scored the winning penalty in the club's 5-3 victory over Spanish side Valencia in the Premier League International Cup semi-final.

According to allnigeriasoccer, the south London side was impressed with the full-back during his trial and was in pole position to sign the 19-year-old, however after revealing that Abu wouldn't be playing in his preferred position of right-back the defender decided to instead weigh up his options which include offers from Brighton and Southampton.

Despite Chelsea's retained list not being revealed yet, it is understood that the club will not be offering the published music artist a new deal.

Would Southampton be the right move for Abu?

It is hard to tell whether Southampton will be the right move, as the attack-minded full-back is expected to join up with the U21 side if he signs with the Saints.

The recently relegated outfit would most likely provide the clearest pathway to first-team football, with both senior right-backs Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento rumoured to leave the club this summer following relegation, however, Abu's lack of first-team experience may make the next Saints manager hesitant to utilise him next season until the full-back has acquired some experience via a loan move.

The fact that Brighton are keen on his signature is enough to get excited about the relatively unknown talent, though, particularly given the Seagulls' impressive scouting network and the St Mary's side could have a much clearer run at signing him, considering he is not keen on Palace's proposal to shift his position.

It will be interesting to see where Abu ends up this summer with the interest in him high, and a move to the Saints could be the wise move should he want a faster route to the first team,