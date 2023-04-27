Southampton are back in action this evening as the Saints welcome AFC Bournemouth to St Mary’s in a bottom-of-the-table clash, with both teams' sights firmly set on survival. The visitors have the upper hand in terms of the relegation battle, sitting above the drop zone while tonight’s hosts place rock bottom in 20th.

To keep chances of staying in the Premier League alive, tonight’s match must surely end in a victory for Ruben Selles’ side, who have six games to avoid Championship football next season.

With Bournemouth visiting comes a real chance to grasp three points, as the Saints were victorious over the Cherries back in October at the Vitality. One goal from Che Adams was enough to get three points when the teams last met in the league.

Southampton were agonisingly close to claiming a famous victory at Arsenal, that would have lifted them off the bottom of the table, however, the Gunners scored two late goals to ensure the points were shared. During the game, key defender Jan Bednarek was forced off due to a suspected concussion after a nasty fall following a collision with Gabriel Martinelli.

The Polish centre-back, who wins a high percentage of challenges (46.07%), may return this evening after following the concussion protocol, which states players cannot return to action for at least six days following the injury. Mohammed Salisu, Tino Livramento and Juan Larious remain sidelined ahead of the game this evening, though top-scorer Adams is due to return following a calf injury.

How could Southampton line up against Bournemouth?

Gavin Bazunu is expected to start in goal, the Irish shot-stopper was commanding against Arsenal and played to the crowd well at just 21-years-old, he is undroppable.

In defence, Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return for Romain Perraud after not featuring at the Emirates due to not being eligible to play against his parent club, with Kyle Walker-Peters starting at left-back. The £35k-per-week loanee was once lauded as a "huge talent" by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and it's the Saints who have benefitted from that this campaign.

In the middle of the back four is expected to be Bella-Kotchap, the centre-back described as a “one-on-one monster” by former coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, and Duje Caleta-Car who was brilliant last time out.

The Croatian colossus not only scored in north London against the league leaders but put in an impressive defensive display, making eight clearances, one block and one interception in just 49 minutes of play - it’s expected that he will replace Bednarek in the starting XI tonight as the second and final change.

In midfield, 19-year-old Romeo Lavia is forecast to be paired with James Ward-Prowse behind the forwards.

Adam Armstrong could line up on the left flank, with Elyounoussi on the right, just as Selles opted for against Arsenal. Described by former Southampton manager Harry Redknapp as having “a bit of everything in his game”, Carlos Alcaraz was the star at the Emirates.

The attacking midfielder was instrumental and tormented the Gunners’ defence, showed through his goal and assist in just 45 minutes of play before he was substituted at half-time. A replicated performance tonight would be appreciated by all at the club.

Despite being available for selection, Che Adams may have to feature from the bench as Theo Walcott could lead the line for Southampton as he did against his former club last week. The Englishman scored last time out, which could see Adams have to wait for his first start after injury.

No matter the team selection, only a win is acceptable for the Saints tonight as progress has to be made fast if they are to remain in the top-flight next season.

Southampton predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong, Alcaraz, Elyounoussi; Walcott