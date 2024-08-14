Southampton fans will be counting the days down until their side's new Premier League season finally gets underway, as a whole horde of Saints supporters travel up to Tyneside to watch their team face off against Newcastle United.

After that, it's a more winnable home clash versus Nottingham Forest back at St. Mary's, before the fixtures come thick and fast for Russell Martin's men.

There's still plenty of time, however, for the powers that be at the South Coast to sanction more transfers through the door, which could include a midfield gem joining the newly promoted club's ranks.

Southampton prepare move for new midfielder

As per football journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Southampton have already had a bid rejected for Royal Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita. That said, the Belgian side are open to having further discussions regarding the player.

The first offer, as per Tavolieri, was a bumper loan deal that would involve an eventual permanent move in the region of £10.2m, but that has been batted away by the Belgian's current employers.

A wanted man by fellow promoted side Leicester City too, Southampton will hope they can get the better of the Foxes in this transfer tussle, with Tavolieri stating that the 22-year-old defensive midfielder is very much an in-demand target for many a Premier League suitor.

What Keita can offer Southampton

The Saints turning their attention towards the steely Antwerp number 27 could mean their pursuit of wantaway Tottenham Hotspur man Oliver Skipp is now dead in the water, with a move for Keita making those on the South Coast forget all about the Spurs gem in the process.

Unlike Skipp who has struggled for game time with Spurs in the top division of his country of late, Keita has been able to shine as a regular member of the Antwerp first-team, with the goal above even finding the back of the net from the promising 22-year-old against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last year.

In total for Antwerp, the 5 foot 11 midfielder has made 60 appearances over two seasons, amassing a singular goal and four assists for his troubles, with a bite also present in his game, away from this output.

Keita's numbers for Antwerp (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Keita Games played 29 Goals scored 0 Assists 2 Touches* 64.4 Accurate passes* 44.2 (90%) Interceptions* 1.6 Tackles* 2.5 Ball recoveries* 6.7 Clearances* 1.0 Total duels won* 5.9 Stats by Sofascore

Last campaign saw Keita come into his own for his Jupiler Pro League outfit, with a staggering 6.7 ball recoveries won per contest as an energetic livewire through the middle, alongside an unerring ability to spray passes across the turf without hesitation.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

Keita's top form for Antwerp would end up with him being recognised by the Belgium national team with an International call-up, and led to football talent scout Antonio Mango labelling the Saints target as "exceptional."

On the contrary, as much as Skipp is more familiar with the ins and outs of the English game, he would struggle to get up to speed with what Martin would want, having made only five starts last campaign in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou.

Moreover, even when he was performing at his peak on loan at Norwich City during the 20/21 campaign, his duels won count and his passing accuracy were actually bettered by Keita's numbers out in Belgium, with a lesser 88% pass accuracy managed and 5.7 duels successfully won playing in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether or not Keita can be transformed into a Premier League battler under Martin, but with the 22-year-old already tasting Champions League football during his fledging career to date, those at Southampton will hope he can acclimatise to the rough and tumble of his new surroundings swimmingly.