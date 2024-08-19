Southampton would have been annoyed, come full-time at St James' Park, that they weren't travelling back down to the South Coast with something to show for their promising Premier League opening day display.

In the end, a costly goalkeeping error from Alex McCarthy - who passed straight to Alexander Isak lackadaisically for Joelinton to then convert - allowed the Magpies to pick up a fortuitous 1-0 win, despite the fact Eddie Howe's men had to play all of the second 45 minutes with ten men.

The stand-in Saints shot-stopper had barely any shots to save otherwise, as Southampton dominated proceedings with 19 shots to Newcastle's meagre three.

He could soon be replaced in the line-up, therefore, with a new addition in-between the sticks, who is more naturally suited to playing out from the back with confidence.

Southampton's search for a goalkeeper

As per journalist Darren Witcoop, Southampton are lining up a swoop of Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele, to bolster their options away from McCarthy.

Steele did start Brighton's emphatic 3-0 victory against Everton on the weekend, however, but the Saints will try and win his services regardless, desperate for more numbers in between the sticks with Gavin Bazunu sidelined until 2025 with a serious knock.

Noted as being a "ball-playing" 'keeper by Witcoop, snapping up the 34-year-old would ensure errors like the costly one McCarthy made versus Newcastle are eradicated from the Saints' game moving forward, on top of winning a shot-stopper who has impressed for the Seagulls in terms of keeping the ball out of his net in the elite division before.

How Steele would suit Southampton

On the opening day, Steele impressed those watching on from a Brighton perspective at Goodison Park, far more than those in the away end at Newcastle grimly spectating McCarthy's display.

Coming away from the 3-0 win with a 90% pass accuracy in-tact, the Seagulls 'keeper also had to remain alert when the Toffees ventured forward on occasion, with one save and two punches also registered.

Steele's passing stats vs McCarthy's (over last year) - FBRef Stat Steele McCarthy Attempted passes 36.45 31.80 Pass percentage launched (longer than 40 yards) 18.2% 21.4% Pass completion percentage when launched 34.4% 27.8% Defensive actions outside penalty area 2.59 0.20 Stats by FBref

Looking at the above table, Steele is a far more competent ball-playing option than McCarthy, hence why Martin is targeting the former Middlesbrough 'keeper as a replacement, with far more passes attempted per 90 minutes as a braver presence in between the sticks.

Moreover, the £20k-per-week shot-stopper - as per Capology - is more willing to come outside of his penalty area to help orchestrate moves, with 2.59 defensive actions registered outside the penalty area over the last year per game, compared to McCarthy's paltry 0.20.

FBref even makes bold comparisons that Steele's game is similar to that of Manuel Neuer's and Ederson's, with both of those world-class 'keepers renowned for their unerring coolness on the ball.

Not having everything his own way at Brighton during his time at the club, however, Steele would become a surprising starting figure for ex-Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi last campaign, after having to make do with an unsteady place on the periphery for large spells.

Steele also has far more encouraging recent numbers for Brighton, compared to the current Saints number one, with 79 goals shipped from 54 games.

This is contrasted next to McCarthy's alarming 231 goals leaked from 148 contests, with only 38 clean sheets picked up from those starting games for Martin's men.

Described as being "outrageous" for his ability to play under pressure, and pass with swagger, by ex-Watford 'keeper Ben Foster last season, Steele could soon become a hero for the Saints, if he puts in calm displays that help in their aim to stave off relegation.