Southampton are among the clubs interested in signing an in-demand free agent, according to a new report.

The Saints got their 2024/25 Premier League campaign underway on Saturday, as they visited Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Despite the Magpies being down to 10 men for most of the game and Southampton dominating the proceedings, Russell Martin’s side were unable to avoid a 1-0 defeat on the opening weekend.

Southampton’s summer signings

Despite suffering a defeat on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Martin and co will still be full of optimism for the campaign ahead. Southampton managed to live up to expectations last season and secured promotion back to the top flight in a style that is very pleasing to the eye. Since then, the club has been extremely busy in the transfer market, as the Saints look to put together a squad that can beat the drop.

Southampton's summer signings Signed from Taylor Harwood-Bellis Manchester City Flynn Downes West Ham Ben Brereton-Diaz Villarreal Yukinari Sugawara AZ Alkmaar Nathan Wood Swansea City Ronnie Edwards Peterborough United Wellington Sao Paulo Charlie Taylor Burnley Adam Lallana Brighton Juan Sao Paulo Rento Takaoka Nissho Gakuen Kuryu Matsuki FC Tokyo Lesley Ugochukwu Chelsea (Loan) Cameron Archer Aston Villa

So far in this transfer window, Southampton have added 14 new players to their squad, with some of those arrivals including Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes, who were both at the club last season on loan.

The Saints have also added Ronnie Edwards, who has been highly rated for a few years now, as well as defender Nathan Wood, who has played under Martin before. The club brought in Charlie Taylor on a free transfer from Burnley, as well as Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal, and the club has also reunited with Adam Lallana after he left the club several years ago to join Liverpool.

The club’s latest signing is striker Cameron Archer, who joined the club from Aston Villa on a permanent basis, despite the forward only being re-signed by the Midlands club earlier in this transfer window.

As well as adding new players to the squad, Southampton have also seen several players leave the club in different capacities. Some have been sold, others left earlier this summer after their contracts had expired, and players have also left the club on a temporary basis.

But despite adding 14 new players already, it appears as though the Saints might not be finished there, as they eye a deal for a goalkeeper.

Southampton ready contract offer for free agent

Reports from Football24tv, relayed by The Sunderland Echo, claim that Southampton are interested in signing goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov in what remains of this transfer window.

The report states that while the Saints are interested in the 6ft 2 goalkeeper, they also face competition from Chelsea and Championship side Sunderland.

The Black Cats were interested in his services at one point and wanted the goalkeeper to come for a week’s trial. However, both Southampton and Chelsea are now said to be willing to offer the player a contract after the 6ft 2 shot-stopper became a free agent earlier this summer.

The 19-year-old has spent all the early parts of his career playing in his homeland of Ukraine, as he represented SC Dnipro-1’s Under-17s and Under-19s. If he were to join Southampton, he would join a department that is already stocked with options, as the club has Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Joe Lumley, and Alex McCarthy, although he could be one for the future.