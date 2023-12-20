Inside the play-off positions by nine points and well on their way to getting the chance to eventually win promotion at Wembley come the end of the campaign, Southampton have found their feet and more under Russell Martin, who initially struggled at St Mary's. To sum up just how good the Saints have been as of late, they've avoided defeat in their last 14 games, last losing in the Championship back in September against Middlesbrough. And whilst they're still ten points adrift of the automatic promotion spot currently occupied by Ipswich Town, January could help close that gap.

Reports suggest that Southampton are readying an offer for a European gem who would certainly boost their promotion chances when the January window swings open in a couple of weeks.

Southampton transfer news

Southampton did well to keep hold of the majority of their stars in the summer transfer window, albeit whilst losing James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, and could now look to add even more reinforcements next month.

Settled under Martin and on their way to the play-offs unless disaster strikes, whoever the Saints look to bring in must be an improvement on their current options. The January window can make or break a season, and for Southampton, they need to ensure any arrivals are legitimate upgrades to chase down the top two.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, Southampton are ready to offer €30m (£26m) to sign Juventus winger Matias Soule in January. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Frosinone, but Juventus are reportedly willing to cut his loan spell short and sanction a sale to add some much-needed funds for incomings of their own in the winter window. Having impressed whilst out on loan, Soule is certainly a player who could improve Martin's side, making next month all the more interesting at St Mary's.

"Superb" Soule is similar to some of world's best

It speaks volumes about just how good Soule is that he's been compared to some of the best players that world football has to offer, which should make him Southampton's number-one target. The Argentine, who can play as a right winger or attacking midfielder could quickly rise to stardom in the Championship, helping the Saints to promotion.

Soule's stats - six goals and one assist - show just how talented he is at just 20-years-old and he should only get even better. Here are some of the players that the young Argentine has already been compared to based on his statistical profile.

Players similar to Matias Soule (via FBref) Current club Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Brahim Diaz Real Madrid

Given how he's impressed in such a short time throughout his career, it's no real shock that Soule has earned plenty of praise. And this includes from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "A very good counter-attack and a superb assist by Matías Soulé to kill the game against Real Madrid. I wonder what the future holds for the young Argentinian. Personally, I really liked the links with Bundesliga clubs."