Southampton “hope to keep” hold of midfielder Romeo Lavia beyond the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest on Romeo Lavia’s future?

The Belgian only made the move to the St. Mary’s Stadium from Premier League rivals Manchester City back in July 2022 but has taken to life like a duck to water becoming one of his side’s most promising players. Ruben Selles’ star won’t be out of contract until 2027, but following his impressive level of performances on the south coast, has already been generating interest ahead of the upcoming window.

The Mail Online report that Chelsea, Manchester United and his former club the Sky Blues are all keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who recently received his first senior international call-up for his nation’s Euro 2024 qualifier vs Sweden and a friendly against Germany which is set to take place on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Southampton would like to retain the services of Lavia but understand that it will be a difficult task considering the calibre of his potential suitors. He wrote:

“Romeo Lavia will be one to watch in the summer. Man City £40m buy back clause, valid in 2024. Chelsea [wanted him last summer] and Arsenal [still keen on Caicedo too] among clubs interested - Southampton hope to keep him.”

Should Southampton keep or sell Lavia?

Southampton’s manager Selles recently admitted that Lavia is “not impressing” him and that he “needs to step up” moving forward, but regardless of this criticism, the club should definitely keep him.

The Saints ace is naturally a defensive midfielder but offers versatility having operated slightly higher up in central midfield this season, which is a useful attribute to have should he ever be asked to play out of position in the future. The Brussels native currently ranks in the 90th percentile for most blocks by midfielders whilst averaging 1.9 tackles per top-flight game, highlighting his desire to get stuck in and win back possession for his team.

The £25k-p/w starlet can also pose a threat in the final third having scored one goal and provided one assist in his 24 appearances since joining, which makes it clear that he’s got so much potential to offer despite still being a teenager who is finding his feet at the highest level.

Should Southampton be relegated at the end of the season, Lavia will more than likely end up looking for a move elsewhere, so it’s vital that they maintain their top-flight status should they not want to lose one of their most prized assets.