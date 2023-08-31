Southampton are looking to add a free-scoring football league striker to their side that could propel the club to an instant promotion from the Championship…

What’s the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to Football Insider, the Saints are in talks to sign Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and are expected to bid for him before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

The Black Cats won’t sanction the departure of the 27-year-old until they find a replacement. However, it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave the Stadium of Light as he won’t sign a new deal and has entered the final year of his contract.

The forward has been attracting interest from multiple clubs this summer, including newly-promoted Luton Town, and a host of Championship outfits.

With Everton and Crystal Palace reportedly chasing after Che Adams, it would open the door for Stewart to have a highly influential and prominent role down south.

Would Ross Stewart be a good signing for Southampton?

Since signing for Sunderland in January 2021, Stewart has established himself as a productive, prolific, and dangerous talisman.

In the 2021/22 season, the Scotsman netted 26 times and voted the PFA Fans Player of the Year for League One. He also netted the second goal in Sunderland’s 2-0 EFL League One play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers to gain promotion back to the Championship.

The £2.3k-per-week dynamo started second-tier life in thrilling fashion, registering seven goal contributions in eight games, but a hamstring injury kept Stewart out of action for 14 games.

Upon returning to action in December 2022, he scored five times in six games before suffering a devastating Achilles injury which sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.

Fitness problems have stalled his development and consistency but in a short span of time, Stewart has swiftly demonstrated that he is an incredibly effective attacker.

His teammate Alex Pritchard has heaped praise on Stewart and said:

“[Stewart] is unbelievable. The size of him, on the ball, he can run, he can hold the ball up, he's good with his feet. He's got everything. He’s great in the air. Holds the ball up and he gets in behind.”

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has echoed this sentiment and added:

“You’ve got a player up front that works his socks off, can finish all types and never gives up, it’s a great lesson for any young striker.”

A player of this profile and quality could make for a formidable partner for Adam Armstrong, who has enjoyed a stirring start to the season.

The former Blackburn Rovers frontman has already netted four times from 2.93 xG (expected goals) and is the Championship’s top scorer so far this term.

After netting the winner against QPR on Saturday, Gareth Ainsworth said: “A £15million striker was the difference today. Armstrong has scored a lot of goals already this season and he got a chance and took it.”

If Armstrong can continue to keep scoring and Stewart can hit the ground running at Saint Marys then promotion is looking like an extremely plausible possibility.

It would be yet another exciting signing in what has been a promising transfer window for the club.