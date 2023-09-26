The list of talent being churned off the conveyor belt at Southampton is never-ending, with the South Coast club providing the platform for several players in their rise to stardom.

Of course, the academy graduate that every Premier League club will know in recent times is James Ward-Prowse. The creative maestro who boasts a wand of a right foot was integral to the Saints keeping their top-flight status for almost a decade before departing for pastures new, completing a £30m transfer to West Ham United this summer.

The Englishman has since become an instant revelation in east London, chalking up three goals and two assists so far, but he isn't the only academy player to have departed Southampton and risen to prominence elsewhere.

Gareth Bale is the biggest icon in the world of football to have been unleashed from the academy at St Mary's, but the likes of Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw and Theo Walcott have had or are having illustrious careers at the top of world football and in the ever-changing nature of the modern game, the Saints continue to unearth the next stars in the making.

17-year-old Samuel Amo-Ameyaw is right at the summit of that list.

Who is Samuel Amo-Ameyaw?

He only turned 17 in July, but Amo-Ameyaw is carrying the torch for the next generation of academy stars.

The pacey and direct winger, renowned for leaving defenders in his wake and gliding across the pitch in a perpetual motion, has made a sharp rise towards the first-team picture, enabled by Southampton's relegation to the Championship.

After signing his scholarship with the club last year, the teenager said: “My aim is to get into the first team as quick as possible, but first I’ve got to do well with the 18s and progress," and he's already ticked off that box.

Impressing in the Premier League 2 last season, scoring four goals in 12 appearances, the winger was rewarded with his first competitive start for the club in the EFL Cup defeat against Gillingham and impressed on the night.

Although Southampton bowed out against lower-league opposition, Russell Martin was encouraged by what he saw from his youthful side and Amo-Ameyaw was at the forefront of the praise having recorded more successful dribbles (4) than any other player on the pitch.

Speaking after his mature display, Martin said: "Sam Amo was outstanding, really pleased with him. Kami Doyle when he came on was great, Jayden [Meghoma] was fantastic, so that probably sums the night up, that those three were the real standouts for me."

The "talented" youngster - as dubbed by journalist Alfie House - clearly has a lot of healthy competition in the underage groups but having appeared on three occasions in the Championship this term, the teenager is competing for a place in the senior setup.

In his most recent Premier League 2 match, Amo-Ameyaw scored and assisted against West Ham, perhaps using the distaste in his mouth after being left out of the first-team as fuel to show Martin what he's capable of.

Southampton are enduring a torrid run in the Championship, losing four consecutive matches, while their wingers, including club record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana, have dramatically underperformed in recent weeks.

How has Kamaldeen Sulemana performed this season?

Since completing a £24.6m move from Rennes in January, Sulemana has only recorded three goal contributions in three goal contributions in 21 appearances, failing to make an impact so far in the Championship.

The Ghanaian winger has made three substitute appearances this season, averaging a lowly Sofascore rating of 6.3 and only recorded an xG of 0.12, losing possession on nine occasions and completing 42% of his dribbles, emphasising the minuscule threat he's had on the pitch when given the chance.

It's fair to say that more is expected of a club-record signing, especially after dropping to Championship level, but he is currently being kept out of the team by Samuel Edozie and Ryan Fraser while his frustrations were topped off in the 4-1 defeat to Leicester following a red card, although it was later overturned.

When he arrived in England, Sulemana was expected to be "unstoppable" in the Premier League - as dubbed by journalist Adam Bate - who compared him to some of the best dribblers in the world upon arrival.

While he is yet to live up to that hype, he could soon spring to life and start delivering match-winning displays but until he does, Amo-Ameyaw will feel he deserves more chances to impress in the first-team, especially given their current faltering approach.