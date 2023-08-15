Highlights

Southampton boss Russell Martin will be 'given funds' between now and the end of the window to strengthen his side's promotion bid and both Jack Stephens alongside Samuel Edozie will be crucial to making a return to the Premier League a reality, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news at Southampton?

According to The Northern Echo, Southampton are keen on making a move for out-of-favour Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden; however, no 'formal offer' has been submitted to land the 28-year-old.

Hayden is training with Newcastle United's second string and has formed one part of a three-way unwanted quartet at St James' Park that also includes Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick.

Football Insider report that Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is on the radar at St Mary's Stadium as a potential addition this summer, though Leeds United and Leicester City are also hot on the tail of the Dutchman.

The same outlet claim that Swansea City will demand between £15-20 million for their prize asset, who scored 20 times and delivered two assists in 45 appearances in 2022/23.

Southampton have recruited three players this window to help with their promotion bid in the form of Shea Charles, Joe Lumley and Ryan Manning, as per Transfermarkt.

Starting the 2023/24 campaign in mixed fashion, Southampton have four points from six available in the Sky Bet Championship following a victory against Sheffield Wednesday and draw against Norwich City; nevertheless, they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last week by Gillingham, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT reporter Crook expects Martin to get backed in the final stretch of the window at St Mary's Stadium and praised Southampton's owners.

Crook stated: “They’ve got Jack Stephens back from Bournemouth, who I think will replace Mohammed Salisu. By all accounts, Stephens looked decent enough in pre-season, I think he’ll do a job at that level, I mean he did well for Bournemouth. They wanted to keep him permanently but didn’t want to pay £10m.

“They’ve got other young players like Samuel Edozie, who they signed for the future and who they think could flourish in the Championship. So, I think the squad still looks okay, but I think Russell Martin will be given funds to bring players in, no question about that.

“So, the owners are ambitious, you can question some of their recruitment, but you can’t question their ambitions.”

What else could happen at Southampton between now and the close of play?

Departures have formed a major part of Southampton's transfer window and will continue to impact their ability to squad plan between now and the end of the window.

Belgium international Romeo Lavia is keen to join Chelsea despite a £60 million deal being agreed between Southampton and Liverpool for the 19-year-old, as per Sky Sports.

The Sun report that Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is being eyed by Everton to provide competition to Jordan Pickford and Joao Virginia, with a free transfer potentially in the pipeline to take the 33-year-old to Goodison Park.

Crystal Palace are believed to be weighing up a £10 million bid for Southampton striker Che Adams, who is keen to return to the Premier League after the Saints suffered relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, according to The Evening Standard.