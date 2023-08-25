Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin is close to signing a Premier League winger to boost their chances of promotion.

Saints have already made several new signings this summer and are targeting more reinforcements, including a defender and a striker.

Mason Holgate is also on the verge of joining in the closing days of the window.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is closing in on a Premier League winger to aid Saints' promotion push before the end of the deadline, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Southampton?

Saints have got to work in the market over the summer since being relegated to the Sky Bet Championship and have confirmed the arrivals of Ryan Manning, Shea Charles, Joe Lumley and Flynn Downes, as per Transfermarkt.

David Ornstein, who is one of The Athletic's lead journalists, has issued an update on X detailing that Southampton are close to bringing in some top-flight experience in defence, stating: "Southampton on track to complete signing of defender Mason Holgate on loan from Everton. 26yo former England U21 international scheduled to travel today + undergo medical before finalising season-long move, no option to buy."

Swansea City defender Nathan Wood is on the radar of Southampton and Football Insider report that boss Martin is readying an offer to try and tempt the 23-year-old to swap Wales for the South Coast.

Dutch striker Joel Piroe, who was a teammate of Wood at Swansea City, was also named as a target for Southampton as Martin seeks to add to his offensive options; however, he has since went on to put pen to paper at Leeds United in a transfer worth around £12 million, as per Wales Online.

Enquires have been made by Southampton regarding the availability of West Ham United defender Ben Johnson as the window veers into its final stretch, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old is out of contract next year and has yet to feature for the Hammers in their opening Premier League fixtures.

Johnson is believed to feature high on Southampton's wanted list as they look to find a new full-back to replace Tino Livramento, who completed a switch to Newcastle United earlier this summer.

Who else could Southampton sign?

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has reported on X that Saints are set to add another reinforcement from the Premier League to the ranks that will strengthen their options on the flanks, as he stated: "Ryan Fraser is set to join Southampton on a season-long loan deal. The winger has been training away from the first team group for months now."

Sky Sports News then dropped even more exciting news on live TV, saying: "Bit of news regarding Ryan Fraser, he's currently having his Southampton medical."

Fraser earns a whopping £63,000 per week on the books at Newcastle United and has been frozen out at St James' Park under Eddie Howe since last campaign, as per The Athletic.

Despite attracting interest from Scottish champions Celtic, Sky Bet Championship outfit Leeds United and Serie A side Empoli, Fraser will now become Southampton's fifth signing of the window and will offer guile and experience in the final third.

During his time at Newcastle United, 26-cap Scotland international Fraser has made 59 appearances across all competitions, registering three goals and six assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

BBC Radio Solent Sports editor Adam Blackmore claims that Southampton are set to sign both Fraser and Holgate imminently and there is a chance that either could be involved in Saints' home clash against Queens Park Rangers this weekend.