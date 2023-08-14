Highlights Southampton are actively pursuing a loan move for Everton's Mason Holgate to strengthen their defense and bring in an experienced Premier League player.

However, there is currently a gap in the wage percentage that Southampton is willing to contribute, and Everton would prefer to sell Holgate rather than loan him.

Holgate's versatility as a center-back or right-back would be a valuable asset for Southampton, and if he impresses, a permanent transfer could be on the table.

Southampton are looking to make more signings this summer and they are believed to be pushing hard to sign Premier League ace Mason Holgate before the end of the transfer window.

Will Mason Holgate leave Everton?

Saints have just lost James Ward-Prowse to West Ham and are also expected to see Romeo Lavia join either Chelsea or Liverpool in the very near future, highlighting the need for replacements to come in this summer.

One player who has been linked with a move to Southampton is Mason Holgate, who has fallen out of favour under Sean Dyche at Everton since he came in as manager. It seems clear that the 26-year-old will be allowed to leave Goodison Park on a temporary basis, and he appears to be someone who Saints are still working on signing.

He is obviously not a fill-in for the departing midfielders, but a new update has now emerged regarding their potential pursuit of the defender - one that will give supporters hope of a move coming to fruition sooner rather than later.

Will Southampton sign Mason Holgate?

According to Sky Sports on Sunday evening, Southampton are keen on signing Holgate on loan this summer, but a move is some way from being completed:

"Southampton are trying to sign Mason Holgate on a season-long loan from Everton. However, there is currently a big gap in the percentage of wages Southampton are willing to contribute."Although Everton are open to a loan, they would prefer to sell the defender and other clubs have expressed an interest. Holgate is keen on the move having struggled for first-team football at Everton last season." Holgate is precisely the type of player who could made a world of different for Southampton this season, coming in as an experienced head with a host of Premier League games in his locker.The Everton man has made 126 appearances in the top flight to date, outlining the years of nous he has picked up in arguably the world's most competitive league, while former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch has called him "brilliant" in the past.Capable of thriving as either a centre-back or a right-back, Holgate would also provide Russell Martin with priceless versatlity at the back, so it is hard to think of any negatives behind a move happening. He could even sign permanently at the end of the season if he impresses enough.That could be even more likely if the Blues defender has helped Southampton battle their way back into the Premier League, as they look to make a quickfire return to the top flight.Holgate has won 13 caps for England at youth team level - six for the Under-21s and seven for the Under-20s - which further shows that pedigree that he possesses, and at 26, it wouldn't be a case of Saints signing someone who has drifted past his peak and ends up being a risky signing.

If the Everton ace is brought in, as well as a couple of midfielders to fill the Ward-Prowse and Lavia-shaped void, Southampton will look primed for a promotion push in 2023/24.