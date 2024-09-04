Despite England's transfer window slamming shut, Southampton are reportedly taking full advantage of the open transfer market around some of Europe and are set to show the door to one young player as a result.

Southampton transfer news

Saints endured a hectic end to their summer window, welcoming Maxwel Cornet on loan from West Ham United and Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal in one of their biggest deals of the window to add to the likes of Flynn Downes and Cameron Archer in the process.

Whilst Ramsdale's debut didn't end in victory as Russell Martin's side suffered a 3-1 defeat courtesy of Brentford, the goalkeeper's experience both at the top and bottom of the Premier League should prove to be invaluable.

Martin was quick to praise the arrival of his new shot-stopper too, telling Southampton's official website: “I’m delighted. Bringing in a player like Aaron is a real statement signing for us, so I’m very grateful to ownership and the board for making it happen, especially as so many other clubs were keen to get him.

"Aaron is obviously a very talented goalkeeper, but also an impressive all-round football player, which is clearly important for us with the way we play.

“His reputation speaks for itself, he brings great experience even at what is still a relatively young age at his position and he’s a fantastic character too, who I think will be a wonderful addition for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room."

Following a busy end to the window on the incomings front, however, those at St Mary's look set to grant one player his exit at last. According to Sacha Tavolieri, Anderlecht have reached an agreement to sign Samuel Edozie on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season. Edozie, of course, reportedly saw a deadline-day move to Rangers collapse in frustrating fashion, but now looks set to get his departure.

"Brilliant" Edozie set to get his move

Desperately in need of minutes after failing to start any of Southampton's first three Premier League games, Anderlecht represent the ideal destination for Edozie. The winger can rediscover his best form and set course to reach his potential, before returning to St Mary's with renewed hope of breaking into Martin's starting side and more next summer.

The 21-year-old certainly has his fans too, with U23 scout Antonio Mango dubbing his debut season with the Saints as "brilliant" in the Championship last season.

Despite that "brilliant" start to his debut campaign last time out though, Edozie looks set to be on the move. Still 21 years old, the former Manchester City man is one to watch at Anderlecht and potentially even Southampton, where he could still make an impact next summer and beyond.