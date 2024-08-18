Southampton are set to complete the signing of a 20-year-old ace with lots of international youth team experience, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Saints lost 1-0 away to Newcastle United in their opening Premier League game of the season, despite the Magpies having 10 men for much of the game. While on-pitch duties are now at the forefront of Russell Martin's thinking, that's not to say that new signings still aren't possible this summer.

Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas has been spoken about as a possible target, coming in and providing much-needed competition between the sticks. Alex McCarthy started at Newcastle, but he is now a veteran figure who should arguably be a backup option at the highest level.

Belgium and Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita has also been linked with a summer move to St Mary's Stadium, with a £10m move for the 22-year-old mooted, following a bid of that amount.

In fact, Keita is seen as a possible alternative option to Tottenham ace Oliver Skipp, who has also been mentioned as a possible addition for Martin between now and the end of the summer transfer window. The Englishman could struggle for minutes at Spurs this season, so he may see a move away as ideal at this point in his career.

Now, it looks as though Southampton are closing in on another signing this summer, following a significant fresh transfer claim that has emerged.

Southampton agree deal to sign 20-year-old ace

According to Romano on X, Southampton are "set to sign" Sporting CP midfielder Mateus Fernandes, snapping him up in a potential £15.3m deal after moves for Cameron Archer and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Fernandes may not be the household name that many Southampton supporters want to see arrive in the coming weeks, but he is an exciting young footballer who could be an excellent long-term addition for Martin.

At just 20, the Portuguese has already made 10 appearances for Sporting, scoring and assisting once apiece, and he has been capped for Portugal in four different age groups, as the table below shows:

Mateus Fernandes' international career Caps Goals Portugal Under-21s 7 2 Portugal Under-20s 2 0 Portugal Under-19s 9 0 Portugal Under-18s 9 1

Granted, Fernandes isn't a player who is may not arrive as an immediate starter for Southampton, making a huge difference in their attempts to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, but he could be a handy squad player from the off.

He has enough experience at a high level to suggest that he should be able to do a solid job, but most exciting is the fact that he still has so many years ahead of him, and could therefore mature into a fantastic option for Saints over time.