Southampton have now shortlisted a new coach to replace Russell Martin at St Mary's as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton sack Russell Martin

In a somewhat predictable turn of events, Southampton announced on Sunday evening that they had parted ways with Russell Martin after his side fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham in front of an angry home crowd at St Mary's.

"We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men’s First Team Manager, Russell Martin", they revealed in a statement.

"Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

"However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve."

Martin leaves Southampton with just five points to their name after 16 games, rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and with a long way to go to try and secure top-flight survival.

Given that clubs usually need around 37 points to avoid relegation, Southampton now have 22 games to find another 32 points, which will require a drastic change in their form.

Southampton under Russell Martin in the Premier League Games 16 Wins 1 Losses 13 Goals conceded 36 Goals scored 11

Now the Saints and Sport Republic are on the hunt for a new manager, and may have found their man.

Southampton target out-of-work manager

That comes according to TBR Football, who claim that Southampton have now identified Ivan Juric as a potential new man in the hot seat on the south coast.

Juric rose to prominence in Serie A across spells with Hellas Verona and Torino, turning his sides into Serie A stalwarts and finishing consistently well clear of the relegation zone.

However, he lasted just 12 games at Roma before being sacked last month, losing five of those games though they were only beaten heavily on one occasion - 5-1 by Fiorentina.

Now available, he is thought to appeal to the Saints hierarchy, in part as they "would rather hire a coach currently out of work than risk paying a substantial fee".

His style of play is also attractive. Setting his side up in a 3-4-2-1 system, his teams are known for their high press and tactical fouling, with Juric describing his own football as one in which he wants to "play aggressively" in a manner similar to his mentor Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta, one which often makes the team far better than the players that make it up.

There is no suggestion of a timeframe or contract length in the report, but Juric's arrival would likely take some time for the Southampton players to get used to given his style of play, something that they may not have time for. He could be a risk, but may provide a massive payoff should his style take hold on the south coast.