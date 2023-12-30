Southampton are showing an interest in a defender who has previously been managed by Russell Martin, according to a fresh report.

Southampton's results this season

The Championship side have made a generally positive start to the new campaign having secured 15 victories, six draws and suffered just four defeats from their opening 25 games, meaning that they currently find themselves third in the table.

Victory over Plymouth Argyle on Friday night lifted the Saints to third above Leeds United, who dropped points to fellow promotion rivals West Brom. Southampton are now just three points behind Ipswich in the automatic slots, with the Tractor Boys also failing to win.

While Martin will be happy with how his current squad are performing, that won’t stop him from entering the market to assess his options even further ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and he appears to have set his sights on a new left-back who is available to join immediately.

Since the start of his career, Matthew Sorinola has had spells at MK Dons, Beaconsfield Town and Swansea City, but with his contract at his most recent club, Belgian outfit Union SG, having been terminated, he is now a free agent looking to find his next permanent home (Transfermarkt - Sorinola statistics).

During his time at MK Dons and Swansea, Martin coached the 22-year-old at both clubs so he will already hold an existing connection with him, and if the latest update is to be believed, the manager is looking to form a reunion for a third time in January.

Southampton keen on Sorinola

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton are considering a move for Sorinola, but they are set to face stiff competition in their pursuit, with three other teams also hoping to secure his services.

“Southampton and Middlesbrough are two of four Championship clubs who are showing an interest in free agent wing-back Matty Sorinola.

“Current Southampton boss Martin is open to the prospect of linking up with him for a third time after being his boss with MK Dons and Swansea. Middlesbrough, Stoke and Preston are also keen on the wing-back – who is happy operating on either flank.”

Sorinola could be a bargain arrival

While Sorinola is naturally a left-back, he’s arguably stronger in the offensive aspect of his game, having clocked up 14 goal involvements (nine assists and five goals) from 93 appearances since the start of his career, with the defender able to pose a threat in the final third.

The Lambeth-born talent also recorded 78 crosses over the course of last season during his time at Swansea, which was the second-highest total throughout their squad, highlighting his desire to use his pace, burst down the flank and create as many chances as possible (FBRef - Swansea statistics).

Sorinola's Style Of Play (Data via WhoScored) Likes to dribble Likes to play short passes Commits fouls often

With Russell Martin having previously described Sorinola as a player who is “composed” when he’s on the ball, there’s no doubt that he could be a bargain purchase for Southampton should he sign on the dotted line as a free agent, making this one to keep a close eye on.