Having had a turbulent run of results in September, losing four games on the spin by an aggregate scoreline of 11-2, Southampton have managed to claw themselves back into the conversation for automatic promotion.

However, draws against Huddersfield Town and Watford in recent weeks have hindered the Saints in their attempt to claw back some ground on the top two, with Russell Martin's side still showing glimpses of inconsistency.

Nevertheless, an upcoming trip away at Coventry City on Wednesday will be yet another test for the resolve of Martin's men in their hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking, while avoiding the lottery of the playoffs.

Three points is a must for the south coast side and the boss will need to ensure he's selected the right starting eleven to return with all the spoils. With that in mind, here is Southampton's predicted lineup ahead of their trip to the CBS Arena...

1 GK - Gavin Bazunu

After Southampton's defence recently kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Championship, Martin praised goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, claiming he was part of the "fulcrum" of the team. The Republic of Ireland international did struggle to get to grips with the number one spot last term when the Saints were in the Premier League but is now starting to find his feet in goal.

Backup goalkeeper Alex McCarthy hasn't featured in a single game for Southampton this season and this will likely not change as Bazunu is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup.

2 LB - Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning didn't have his best game against Watford on Saturday. The Irish fullback had 80 touches of the ball during the match but managed to play just one accurate cross, having also failed to complete a single long ball. Additionally, Manning didn't win a single aerial duel and lost 56% of his total ground duels, as per FotMob.

However, the 27-year-old has averaged a 7.04 Sofascore rating this season and his performance at Vicarage Road could have been just a bad day at the office, meaning he will keep his place against Coventry tonight.

3 CB - Jan Bednarek

Jan Bednarek was arguably Southampton's best player against the Hornets at the weekend. The Poland international completed eight passes into the final third throughout the match and made nine clearances, four interceptions and five ball recoveries, while also winning 67% of his aerial duels against the 6 foot 2, Mileta Rajovic.

Martin will undoubtedly look to keep the former Aston Villa loanee in the team, particularly as a result of Coventry's aerial prowess with Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

4 CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Much like his defensive partner, Taylor Harwood-Bellis was outstanding at the back at the weekend, making more passes than any other player on the pitch with 91, ending the game with a 93% passing accuracy, having also played 14 passes into the final third.

The Manchester City loanee looked excellent alongside Bednarek and Martin won't want to upset the apple cart by dropping either of the two at the CBS Arena tonight.

5 RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

Martin has a few options that can play at right-back, including James Bree and loan signing Mason Holgate, although the latter will reportedly be recalled by Everton in January. However, the best option on the right of the defence is Kyle Walker-Peters.

The fullback was very solid on Saturday once more, making four clearances, two interceptions and nine ball recoveries for the Saints and will likely keep his place in the starting lineup once more.

6 LCM - Stuart Armstrong

Stuart Armstrong didn't have his best game for the Saints on Saturday and struggled to have any real impact on the match. The Scotland international had merely one shot on goal, accumulated a lowly expected assists number of 0.05 and had just two touches in the opposition's box.

While it wasn't his strongest display for the club, Armstrong has been a valuable member of Martin's team this term, having made 15 starts in the Championship already which could increase to 16 tonight.

7 DM - Shea Charles

Shea Charles did reasonably well in possession at the weekend for Southampton. The 20-year-old made five passes into the final third and was quite comfortable on the ball, completing 95% of his 53 passes. However, the youngster struggled defensively, being dribbled past five times while winning merely 25% of his ground duels during the game, as per FotMob. He even picked up a yellow card for his troubles.

Nonetheless, after two superb performances against Cardiff City and Bristol City following the November international break, Martin will likely persevere with his £10m summer signing for another match.

8 RCM - Will Smallbone

Like his midfield partners, Joe Aribo also struggled against the Hornets on Saturday afternoon. The Nigerian failed to record one key pass or have a single shot at goal, while also losing possession of the ball nine times before being replaced by Will Smallbone late in the game.

Smallbone has been a regular starter under Martin so far. In fact, 15 of his 17 total appearances in the Championship have come from the starting lineup and the Irishman will likely return in place of Aribo tonight.

9 LW - Che Adams

Che Adams was one of Southampton's better performers away at Vicarage Road at the weekend. The Scotland international alone registered 0.35 of Southampton's 0.8 xG during the game and managed to bag his side's only goal a little over ten minutes after the interval. This was his fourth of the season which will potentially be rewarded with yet another start for the Saints.

10 ST - Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong is quite possibly the easiest player to predict will be in the starting lineup. The 26-year-old is Southampton's top scorer and creator this season with 12 goals and five assists, having started every single game under Martin in the league. There's little to no chance Armstrong sits this one out.

Given Carlos Alcaraz's struggles at the weekend, the prolific goalscorer could return to his preferred spot up top as the lone striker, which brings us to our next prediction.

11 RW - Ryan Fraser

Against Watford, Martin looked to use Armstrong and Adams as split strikers, with Alcaraz as the lone centre-forward but was handed more of a 'false nine' role during the game.

The Argentine, who has been linked with a £25m move away from the St. Mary's Stadium this January, failed to create a single opportunity for his teammates or have a shot on goal at the weekend.

Ultimately, Alcaraz was replaced at half-time by Ryan Fraser, who fared a little better by having one shot on goal and creating one chance. The head coach will likely look to use Fraser on the right, switching back to a 4-3-3 with Armstrong leading the line.

Having recently been described as a "humble" player by Fraser, Alcaraz won't throw his dummy out of the pram and will work hard to make an impact off the bench which could be a great option for the manager.

Southampton's predicted lineup vs Coventry in full: GK - Bazunu; LB - Manning, CB - Bednarek, CB - Harwood-Bellis, RB - Walker-Peters; LCM - S. Armstrong, DM - Charles, RCM - Smallbone; LW - Adams, ST - A. Armstrong, RW - Fraser.