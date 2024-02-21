Southampton had a horror show first half against Hull City that resulted in a disappointing defeat come full-time, finding themselves 2-0 down going into the break on a night where Russell Martin's men failed to show up.

The final scoreline would read 2-1, with second-half substitute Joe Aribo bagging what was just a consolation strike in the end, but it was a second defeat in three all the same for a Saints side that once looked unbeatable in the Championship.

Southampton's confidence was visibly knocked in the first half as Liam Rosenior's Tigers showed no mercy, with the likes of Joe Rothwell for the hosts having a torrid night at St. Mary's on the contrary.

The AFC Bournemouth loanee instantly endeared himself to his new set of South Coast supporters with a brace against Huddersfield Town earlier in the month, but he could well now find his spot in the first-team up for grabs after such a dismal showing last night.

Joe Rothwell's game vs Hull City in numbers

Martin would haul Rothwell off the St. Mary's pitch at the interval, with two other notable underperformers in the Saints ranks in Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong also taken off with the Southampton boss understandably fuming at the first-half performance.

Rothwell's dire night would start on the wrong foot, setting the tone for the rest of his performance by missing a glorious one-on-one opportunity in the infancy of the contest after Hull had dilly-dallyed with the ball out from the back.

If Rothwell had confidently stroked the ball into the back of Ryan Allsop's net, there could well have been a very different outcome at the full-time whistle.

The Cherries loanee didn't cover himself in much glory away from this missed chance too, surrendering the ball far too easily for Fabio Carvalho to hammer home at 2-0.

Failing to win a single duel in the first half as well, it was a showing from the 29-year-old central midfielder that demanded Martin give him a breather for the second 45 for his own sake.

Armstrong also had a nightmarish 45-minute spell against the Tigers last night, the usually prolific Saints captain struggling to ever really impose himself onto the contest with Hull standing firm whenever he attempted to venture forward.

Adam Armstrong's game vs Hull City in numbers

Excelling playing as an unorthodox right-winger at points this campaign, the former Blackburn Rovers man had a rare off-day from that position against Hull.

Only amassing 12 touches in the game overall, Armstrong was equally as passive when firing efforts at the Tigers net with zero shots managed.

Armstrong's numbers vs Hull Minutes played 45 Touches 12 Accurate passes 4/6 Shots on goal 0 Successful dribbles 0/2 Duels won 1/4 Stats by Sofascore

Winning just 25% of his duels also, Armstrong will just want to put the game down to a personal blip with the Saints forward often firing on all cylinders away from this sub-par showing.

Still, despite boasting the title of Southampton's top scorer this season so far with 16 goals, Armstrong's fixed spot in the first team could be on shaky ground after such a poor display against Rosenior's Hull.

His cause won't be helped by the fact David Brooks came on in his place and dazzled in a much improved second half from a Southampton perspective, with the Welshman notching up three key passes.

Martin could, therefore, ring the changes for Southampton's next game at home to relegation-threatened Millwall to get a reaction out of his stuttering troops with Rothwell and Armstrong in real danger of dropping out of the starting XI.