Southampton dramatically progressed to the next round of the EFL Cup after beating Everton in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out last night, handing Russell Martin's men their first win of the season in what has been a tricky early patch of games.

The Saints would get back into the game during normal time owing to a Taylor Harwood-Bellis equaliser, after Abdoulaye Doucoure - who was captaining the Toffees for the night - had opened the scoring at Goodison Park.

Harwood-Bellis was also donning the armband for the visitors and put in an imposing performance himself, with the ex-Manchester City man standing out at the back for his South Coast side.

Harwood-Bellis' performance vs Everton

Missing from the starting line-up during Southampton's last Premier League loss to Manchester United, the 22-year-old will now be banging the door down for more first-team opportunities moving forward, after a calm and controlled display against Sean Dyche's hosts.

Away from helping his team get back into the contest by heading home an effort past stand-in Toffees goalkeeper Joao Virginia in the first half, Harwood-Bellis also notched up a ridiculous 172 touches in the game, as per Sofascore, as Martin's men dominated the possession at a hefty 74%.

On top of that, the impressive Saints number six also tallied up a staggering 150 accurate passes as a stylish operator on the ball, alongside managing 14 accurate long balls to clear away the danger when Everton looked dangerous.

The towering 22-year-old also held his own in the physical battles that came his way up against the likes of Beto for the home side - who comes in at a frightening 6 foot 4 frame - with four duels won from five in the Tuesday night clash.

That defensive prowess was also showcased as he managed to block two shots and make three interceptions to further keep the Toffees at arm's length away from Doucoure's opening strike.

Harwood-Bellis also confidently tucked away his penalty in the lottery of the shoot-out, with Martin now tempted to throw the young defender into the deep-end next in Premier League action, owing to the fact Jack Stephens will also be suspended for his side's next test in the top-flight.

That might well not be the only change to the defence that Martin will consider, with Charlie Taylor also standing out as a top performer at the back at Goodison Park, who has only been given one cameo in the top league this season to date, after signing for his new South Coast employers in the summer.

Taylor's performance vs Everton

That lone appearance so far for Southampton in the league came at home versus Nottingham Forest, when the Saints boss decided to give the experienced defender a run-out late on in that disappointing 1-0 loss.

Now, he could be clamouring for a starting spot moving forward, even if that means Kyle Walker-Peters would have to be shuffled back out to the right flank temporarily, in order to accommodate for the former Burnley man slotting in.

Taylor's numbers vs Everton Stat Taylor Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 1 Touches 100 Accurate passes 76/81 (94%) Key passes 2 Accurate long balls 2/4 Accurate crosses 2/3 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, Taylor was crucial in getting his team back on level terms in normal time, with his cross inch perfect for Harwood-Bellis to head home from.

Moreover, the 31-year-old full-back also amassed an equally impressive amount of touches next to his teammate's glowing total, managing 100 touches of the ball with 76 accurate passes also registered.

Even if he doesn't displace Saints' starting full-backs immediately, Martin will be well aware that his summer recruit can be a useful option to rely upon in crunch games to come, having also accumulated 162 Premier League appearances so far across his playing days.

The Saints boss will hope his side can kick on after this dramatic Tuesday night win and pick up their first points in the top flight soon, with a clash against fellow relegation-threatened outfit Ipswich Town up next.