Southampton are yet to get up and running in the Premier League this season, with only one goal scored and zero points on the board for Russell Martin's downbeat Saints from three lacklustre games.

The possession-heavy style that worked a treat in the Championship isn't quite working up a division for Martin and Co, with Thomas Frank's Brentford beating the South Coast side 3-1 last time out, despite only possessing 36% of the ball.

Plenty more will be expected from Martin's low-on-confidence group moving forward, therefore, especially from the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz, who hasn't broken his goalscoring duck for his new employers yet in the Premier League.

Brereton-Diaz's performances for Southampton

The main bit of action that has caught the eye from Brereton-Diaz's short-term stay with the Saints to date was his wild outburst with Fabian Schar on the opening day, an incident which saw the Newcastle United defender receive a red card after retaliating.

Away from this moment of drama at St. James' Park, the former Blackburn Rovers man has been quiet up top, leading to Southampton's goal-shy displays worrying those on the South Coast.

From the first three Premier League fixtures of the season, the new Saints number 17 has only found the target once with an effort on goal but did see three of his shots get blocked versus Brentford last match.

It just hasn't worked out so far for the adopted Chile international during the infancy of his playing days for Martin's men, but the Saints boss will know he has lots more to give away from any shaky early performances, as Brereton-Diaz managed to net six goals from 14 league games playing for Chris Wilder's doomed Sheffield United last campaign.

His poor early start for his new employers hasn't negatively impacted his transfer value, however, when glancing at Football Transfers, with the ex-Riversiders striker worth a hefty £9.9m.

But, another new face that now calls St. Mary's home has seen his value increase above Brereton-Diaz's value already. That man is Yukinari Sugawara.

Sugawara's increasing value at Southampton

It is already looking like a masterstroke from those at Southampton involving a deal to pick up Sugawara for only £6m, with the Japan international already proving himself to be a gem for his new side.

The ex-AZ Alkmaar defender has the impressive label above his head currently of being the only goalscorer for the Saints this season in the league, firing home late on away at Brentford to try and raise spirits in the despondent away end.

Sugawara's PL numbers this season Stat Newcastle Forest Brentford Minutes played 45 72 90 Goals scored 0 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 Touches 41 62 100 Accurate passes 58% 75% 88% Key passes 1 0 2 Total duels won 3/3 6/8 4/5 Stats by Sofascore

Endearing himself to his new set of supporters with lively and tenacious displays, with 100 touches of the ball managed last match against Brentford as a presence constantly trying to make openings happen, it isn't a great shock to see his value has increased already.

He was even described as an "awesome" talent by journalist Sam Tighe recently, off the back of his superb start in England.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Sugawara is now worth £10.2m as per Football Transfers, which is now around £300k more than his teammate Brereton-Diaz's value, but the former Alkmaar man could actually help the goal-shy forward get up and running in his new location soon by linking up with him even more in games to come.

Southampton fans knew that this campaign was going to be difficult, but there could be rays of positivity to come if the Saints can pick up a win in the league soon, starting with a tough lunchtime kick-off against Manchester United this coming weekend.

Sugawara would no doubt cement his status further as a new fan's favourite if he starred against Erik ten Hag's Red Devils, whilst Brereton-Diaz would love nothing more than to score his first-ever Saints goal this Saturday.