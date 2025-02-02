Southampton have now submitted a "formal bid" to sign a defender on a loan deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Glimmer of hope for Saints after Portman Road victory

In truth, it is going to be extremely difficult for the Saints to dig themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone between now and the end of the season, as they still remain 10 points from safety.

However, there is a glimmer of hope that survival could be achievable after a maiden victory away from home this weekend, with Ivan Juric's side prevailing 2-1 away at fellow strugglers Ipswich Town.

The task at hand remains daunting, however, and if Southampton are to stand any chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship, they must improve their defensive record, having shipped 54 goals, the highest amount of any side in the league.

With that in mind, an approach has now been made to sign a new defender, as reported by Romano, who claims the bottom-placed side have submitted a "formal bid" to sign Abakar Sylla on loan from Strasbourg.

Southampton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date AFC Bournemouth (h) February 15th Brighton & Hove Albion (h) February 22nd Chelsea (a) February 25th Liverpool (a) March 8th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) March 15th

There is no buy option included in the proposal, with it likely to be a straight loan deal until the end of the season, but there may be competition for Sylla's signature, as Serie A side Lazio have been interested in his signature since last week.

What Sylla could offer Southampton

The 22-year-old is a very impressive tackler, ranking in the 88th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, while he is also a threat at the opposite end of the pitch, placing in the 93rd percentile for non-penalty goals.

During his time with Club Brugge, the Ivorian received praise for his ability to win back possession, as well as his passing, being hailed as a "powerhouse" in the media.

As such, there are clear signs the Strasbourg ace could make a real difference for the Saints in a defensive sense, having seriously struggled to keep the opposition at bay so far this season.

The only slight concern over the signing of the centre-back will be the fact he has slipped down the pecking order at Strasbourg since the end of November, featuring for just two minutes in Ligue 1 since the turn of the year.

That said, Southampton's options are likely to be limited, in light of their perilous league position, so it may be worth taking a risk on Sylla to try and resolve their defensive issues.