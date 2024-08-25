A Euro 2016 winner has been linked with a summer move to Southampton, with the Premier League club keen to offer him a fresh challenge.

Southampton transfer news

Saints are still eyeing new signings between now and the end of the summer transfer window as they look to give Russell Martin the best possible chance of keeping his side in the top flight this season.

A new goalkeeper has been targeted for a while now, with Alex McCarthy not necessarily seen as the solution between the sticks given his age and questions over his ability to play the ball out from the back at the highest level. Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow has emerged as a primary target, with a move potentially set to be agreed in the coming days.

Vladyslav Krapyvtsov has also been mentioned as a goalkeeper target for Southampton, with Chelsea and Sunderland believed to be providing competition for the 19-year-old Ukrainian ace's signature. He has been without a club since the end of last season.

Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett is another player who has been linked with joining the Saints this summer, with the Englishman appearing to be out of favour at St James' Park behind several players in the pecking order. Now, another transfer claim has emerged as the south coast outfit look to strike some late business.

Southampton willing to sign controversial Euros winner

According to a fresh update from Record (via Sport Witness), Southampton are keen on signing midfielder Joao Mario by offering a proposal to the Benfica ace, which he is now considering. However, he also has approaches from Galatasaray and Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

The Portugal star has received criticism from his own supporters recently, testing the relations between the two parties. It is said that Joao Mario responded to whistles from the stands by "applauding ironically".

After heading straight down the tunnel after a match, it is believed that he had discussed his non-partaking at this weekend's league clash with manager Roger Schmidt, though it is unclear how related recent events and the uncertainty hanging over his future are.

Mario could an eye-catching signing for Southampton in the next few days considering his pedigree as a top-level footballer.

The 31-year-old has won Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, racking up a total of 56 caps for his country - more than holding his own in a star-studded squad spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mario has Premier League experience after a stint with West Ham, too, during which Pablo Zabaleta heaped praise on him, saying: "Joao Mario showed his outstanding quality for us on Saturday. He has great technique and works hard for the team. On Saturday he played his best game for us so far and we were all happy for him. He took his goal really well and then his cross for [Marko Arnautovic] was also fantastic."

Granted, the £62,000-a-week Joao Mario falling out with his own fans may raise the eyebrows of some Southampton supporters, but he has the quality and experience to make a huge difference. His ability to play in a central attacking-midfield role and out wide would also give Martin priceless versatility.