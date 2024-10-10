Following a disastrous start, Southampton chiefs have now reportedly taken a significant step behind the scenes that should be a cause for concern for current manager Russell Martin.

Russell Martin's Southampton future

With one point in their first seven Premier League, to say that the Saints are yet to re-adjust to life in the top-flight would be quite the understatement. As things stand, they're on a crash course hurtling straight back to the Championship, with their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last time out only adding to the woes of those watching on at St Mary's.

Given that their only point so far has come against fellow newly-promoted side Ipswich Town though, Southampton's next game against Leicester City after the international break represents a major chance to gain their first three points of the season in what could finally prove to be a turning point for their campaign.

The pressure is certainly on Martin to turn a sinking ship towards safety amid concerns that his style of play will only lead to the inevitable in the Premier League's relegation scrap. Some at St Mary's have even reportedly been concerned enough to take action.

According to TeamTalk, Southampton chiefs have already started their search for candidates who could replace Martin, with the Saints' next clash against Leicester seen as a can't lose fixture if the manager wants to keep hold of his job. Suffer another defeat and Southampton are reportedly ready to axe the former Swansea City boss.

In a move that would see Martin secure the unwanted win in the Premier League's sack race, just who Southampton would turn to next remains to be seen. It would, of course, be a make or break decision for their season.

Southampton must avoid Burnley repeat

A side sitting in the relegation zone whilst playing modern football that some will welcome as a brave step in the Premier League feels like an all too familiar story. In fact, if you cast your minds back to just last season, it is a narrative that Burnley fans lived through during Vincent Kompany's tenure. Whilst the Belgian remained stubborn and the Clarets suffered relegation as a result, it was Kompany who reaped the rewards with a move to Bayern Munich.

Now, one season later, Southampton are arguably in a similar situation. And although it seems unlikely that Martin will be getting a move to the likes of Bayern anytime soon, his stubbornness has been incredibly similar to Kompany's, which looks set to lead down a similar path for the Saints.

Unlike Burnley, however, those at St Mary's don't seem keen to wait around and watch on as their side take a modern, commendable yet failed approach on their way back to the Championship. Instead, they're reportedly focusing on the results rather than the style, with Leicester seen as a must-win no matter how Southampton secure the points to only add to the drama after the international break.