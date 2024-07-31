Southampton aren't messing around now when it comes to incomings joining the building at St. Mary's, with Ben Brereton Diaz's purchase just one of many that could now relocate to the Premier League side this summer.

The Chilean cult hero arrives having scored six goals in just 14 top-flight games in the second half of last season while on loan at Sheffield United, with the one-time Blackburn Rovers man looking to find a settled home after an unsuccessful year in Spain.

Eleswhere, Matt O'Riley's name keeps floating about as an emerging talent who could further strengthen Russell Martin's group in central midfield, whilst rumoured faces such as Armand Lauriente could give the newly promoted Saints more flair down the wings.

Yet, there's another rumoured signing who would be the biggest coup of them all away from the Celtic target and faces joining from abroad, who would cost the Saints a bumper £30m to get through the door.

Southampton interested in £30m man

It's been well documented this summer, from the perspective of Martin's men, that Southampton are interested in trying to secure a deal for wantaway Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

That potential deal looked to only be a loan switch, but as per a new report by CaughtOffside, the South Coast outfit could test the waters over a permanent swoop, which would cost the Premier League new boys £30m to successfully capture the out of favour Gunners shot-stopper and bring him to St. Mary's.

At the moment, both Southampton - and the other interested party from the top-flight in Nottingham Forest - are hesitant to splash such excessive wads of cash on Ramsdale, considering his confidence has been bruised at the Emirates Stadium as of late.

Yet, Mikel Arteta has described his ex-number one 'keeper as "exceptional" in the past and he could more than prove his worth moving to the Saints, especially if he can help play his part in Martin's men staving off the drop.

What Ramsdale would offer Southampton

Southampton's 'keeper situation is somewhat of an interesting one, with Alex McCarthy drafted into the side in-between the sticks towards the latter stages of last campaign, owing to former Manchester City man Gavin Bazunu picking up a nasty knock.

Away from the experienced McCarthy, who has 147 Premier League appearances under his belt, there is a lack of depth in goal, minus the likes of Joe Lumley waiting in the wings, which could be why Southampton are so taken aback by the prospect of Ramsdale now being available.

Ramsdale's Premier League numbers for Arsenal (22/23) Stat Ramsdale Games played 38 Started 38 Goals conceded 43 Saves made 95 Goals prevented -2.20 Clean sheets 14 Stats by Sofascore

Before he tumbled down Arteta's pecking order at a rapid pace, Ramsdale was the trusty option in-between the sticks for the Spaniard to rely on, who didn't miss a single game for Arsenal during the 2022/23 season in the Premier League.

Picking up 14 clean sheets along the way, with only 43 goals conceded, the ex-Sheffield United 'keeper would be a coup for the Saints to get their hands on, considering Southampton leaked a dire 73 goals in contrast across their last dismal top-flight campaign whilst Ramsdale starred.

O'Riley entering Martin's camp would also signify that Southampton mean business venturing back up a league, with the electric Hoops midfielder amassing a ridiculous 37 goal contributions last season in all competitions. Yet, Ramsdale has been there and done that near the very top of the elite division away from O'Riley's exploits in Scotland, while prising such a talent from the Gunners would represent a significant coup.

The Saints will hope they can take the Premier League by storm next campaign with these bold purchases, with Brereton Diaz leaving Villarreal behind for a new challenge back in England also catching the eye.

But, Martin will know his side will have to be defensively sound to stand any chance of staying up, and Ramsdale could offer that in spades, despite his Arsenal career fizzling out.