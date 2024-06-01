After sealing promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Wembley, Southampton could flex their top-flight status for the first time this summer to land a target who reportedly wants to leave his current club.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints took just one season to bounce back from Premier League relegation and now find themselves back in the top-flight with an important summer transfer window ahead. The transfer headlines have already started on that front too, with the likes of Armando Broja linked with a return to St Mary's following a successful loan spell in the 2021/22 campaign.

Having struggled to replicate the form of that loan spell ever since, Broja could finally rediscover his goalscoring touch with a Southampton return to finally end a nightmare Chelsea spell this summer and hand the Saints a welcomed boost in the process. If he does arrive, then it's Che Adams that he will replace in what is some void to fill following the expiry of the Scotland international's contract. But he may not be the only one handed that responsibility.

According to Carlton Palmer speaking to Football League World, Jack Clarke now wants to leave Sunderland amid interest from Southampton, who will reportedly have to pay at least £15m to land the winger's signature this summer in a major boost for Russell Martin.

Palmer said: "Southampton, newly promoted to the Premier League, have renewed their interest in Jack Clarke of Sunderland. It's been said by his agent that he wants to move on and I think it's almost certain to happen this summer. Ian Harte has repeatedly said that the choice would be there for him to move on."

The former midfielder continued: "I think Southampton would be a good move for him. He would get the opportunities to play. The style that Russell Martin wants to play at Southampton is the way that Clarke likes to play."

"Devastating" Clarke is ready for the Premier League

Even as Sunderland limped to a bottom half finish in the Championship, Clarke was a clear standout, having finished the season with 15 goals and four assists. Now, as the Black Cats find themselves without a manager and at a crossroads, Clarke is ready for the Premier League and perhaps ready for Southampton.

It would represent a fine story if the winger managed to make his return to the top-flight just two years after leaving Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal. It would be a deserved narrative after earning plenty of praise at the Stadium of Light, however, including from former manager Tony Mowbray, who said via The Mirror: "How many can he get this season? If we can play really positive like we are now and have attacking moments, then Jack is devastating.

“He has a huge aerobic capacity to keep running. He can run fast all day. A huge attribute for any footballer. He will keep scoring and hurting teams and mixing his game up. I hope he is enjoying his football and the club can do everything they can to keep him here for a successful season."